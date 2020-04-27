It may only be a speck in the Indian Ocean, but Mauritius has an enviable selection of high-quality golf courses.

The Best Golf Courses In Mauritius

Although it measures just 40 miles by 25, the beautiful island of Mauritius is home to a treasure trove of wonderful golf courses, each boasting a backdrop to die for.

Located more than a thousand miles from the coast of Africa, this spectacular haven in the Indian Ocean is home to dramatic volcanic formations, glorious sandy beaches and verdant rainforests. With average year-round temperatures between 70 and 90, it is the perfect location for golf.

Here we have taken a look at some of the best golf courses on the island.

Ile aux Cerfs

Previously known as Le Touessrok, this incredible course is situated on Mauritius’ east coast. Set on a private island in the Indian Ocean, there are few more secluded tracks than that at Ile aux Cerfs. Designed by Bernhard Langer, the pristine fairways carve through the trees, offering glimpses of mountains and ocean.

A true golfing paradise, a round at Ile aux Cerfs is a uniquely enjoyable experience. With nine lakes across the course and the sea itself a threat on many holes, water is a key feature here and, overall, the layout is challenging but fair.

Heritage

Built over more undulating terrain and rising from just above the sea towards Black River Gorges National Park, the Heritage Club offers fantastic views all around, including those over the Valriche Nature Reserve.

The course currently plays host to the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open – the first event to be tri-sanctioned by the Asian, Sunshine and European Tours. Although this is a championship course and a venue for top-level competition, it’s not prohibitively difficult.

Anahita

Ernie Els has provided expansive fairways on this old sugar plantation, and a particular feature are the punishing, deep bunkers. He has also made use of the many natural water hazards and there are six holes running alongside the ocean.

These include the final three which offer breathtaking views of the sea and one of the most beautiful finishes in golf.

Tamarina

This is a challenging and undulating course laid out over a rugged landscape crossed by the Rempart River.

There are great views over the Tamarin Bay and up towards the Mount Rempart and beyond. The signature hole is the short 13th played from a high tee to a green way below that is protected by sand and the river.

The closing hole, Monkey Gorge, is named after the primates that live behind the green and who are frequently seen by golfers as they return to the Dix-Neuf clubhouse.

Paradis

Paradis Golf Club must have one of the most memorable settings of any course anywhere on earth. The front nine features many enticing holes and is dominated by the imposing Morne Mountain – a World Heritage Site.

The second half of the course is set along the shoreline of the beautiful lagoon.

Constance Belle Mare Plage (Legend and Links Courses)

There are two excellent golf courses at the Constance Belle Mare Place resort.

The Legend is reserved for the use of hotel residents and was designed by South African Hugh Baiocchi. The course plays through an ancient deer reserve and has some superb green for you to navigate.

The signature hole is probably the par-3 17th which is played across the lagoon to a tricky green. The long closing hole is daunting too so the drink in the bar will be earned!

The other course is called the Links which is a Peter Alliss and Rodney Wright creation. It is more open than its older sibling and has fewer water hazards despite the fact that six of the last eight holes have water in play.

Mont Choisy

Designed by renowned South African architect, Peter Matkovich, Mont Choisy has state-of-the-art practice facilities that make it a fantastic addition to the island’s world-class golf collection.

Set over a sprawling 250-acre nature reserve, the course has a lush tropical feel to it and will provide a superb challenge for golfers of all abilities.

Avalon

Another Matkovich design, Avalon has been described by many as a ‘golfing Garden of Eden’ as the course winds its way up, down, over and around terrain and ravines. Several streams also come into play on some of the holes too.

