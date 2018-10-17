It is well worth taking the time to visit this challenging selection of courses in Middlesex.

The Best Golf Courses In Middlesex

Situated in the ceremonial county of Greater London, Middlesex offers some excellent escapes from the hustle and bustle of the capital.

James Braid and Harry Colt are common figures throughout our list of the best courses in Middlesex below. We start with Ealing that has been influenced by both legendary designers.

Related: Golf Monthly’s UK&I Top 100 Courses

Ealing

Running over easy walking land with the River Brent coming into play at frequent intervals, the course at Ealing was originally laid out by James Braid before a major redesign by Harry Colt in the mid-1920s.

The river is a key element of Ealing’s character, and it makes its first appearance at the 4th, where your tee shot must stay right before a pitch to a green that is almost completely surrounded by water. Never close enough to the putting surfaces to be unfair, the approach to several greens means crossing the river again at 6, 10 and 13, and finally at the par-3 closing hole.

There are five short holes, albeit three of them over 200 yards from the tips, and three shortish par 5s. The 6th – a long par 4 where most will need to lay up short of the river and rely on a pitch and putt for par – is extremely tough.

There is an element of crossover in one or two places, but this is more than compensated for by the consistently excellent greens. These are under the supervision of Greg Evans, who, six years ago, became only the 52nd Master Greenkeeper.

Fulwell

JH Taylor designed both men’s and ladies’ 18-hole courses at Fulwell in 1904, five years before the opening of nearby Twickenham Stadium. Following World War II, JH Morrison took eight holes from the outer course and ten from the inner to create today’s testing, tree-lined challenge. There are several long, tough par 4s, doglegs that call for careful placement of the drive and a ditch which comes into play on the opening and closing holes, as well as the par-5 5th. The same waterway opens out into an attractive pond that sits between tee and green on the pretty par-3 9th.

Muswell Hill

After a back-and-forth opening three holes, this gently undulating parkland course really takes off from the 4th, where a fairway bunker prompts you to play right. The next is a strong par 3 played from a slightly elevated tee, and the 6th is a characterful par 5 played down into a valley where a hedge and a ditch await. On the back nine, the long 11th sweeps down into the valley before climbing the other side, and the 12th is a picturesque par 3 where a burn and stately trees provide all the protection required. To round things out, the closing four holes are all strong two-shotters.

Sudbury

This Harry Colt creation is an extremely enjoyable and fair test of golf, with the bright and welcoming clubhouse looking down over the entire layout. Bordered to the south by the Grand Union Canal, there is fine variety throughout. The course opens with three strong par 4s, where most people would happily take three bogeys. The most exciting holes are probably those on the back nine, like the 11th, played down to a wonderful green site on an old Roman burial mound. The club prides itself on its friendly membership and staff, and celebrates its centenary in four years.