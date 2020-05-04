The country of Morocco has some excellent golf courses and in this piece we list some of the best.

The Best Golf Courses In Morocco

Situated a mere twelve miles from Europe, Morocco is the closest exotic country to Britain and with the combination of an excellent climate, and great value, the country is growing as a golf destination.

Below we have taken a look at some of the best golf courses in the North African nation.

Golf du Palais Royal d’Agadir

Given this course lies within the ramparts of the Royal Palace in Agadir, the chances of walking up and getting a game are rather slim. But if you were lucky enough to receive a royal invite, you’d be in for a treat.

The Robert Trent Jones layout was used for the European Tour’s Trophee Hassan II between 2011 and 2015 and the players were in raptures about the quality of the layout. If you’re ever given the opportunity to play on this most exclusive of tracks, be sure to take it.

Mazagan

This huge links course (6,843 metres) has the typical undulating layout you’d expect by the sea, toppled with premium paspalum grass, keeping the greens and fairways fantastically consistent.

Add this to a clever layout and the spectacular views over the Atlantic as you traverse the back nine and this is possibly the finest course in the country.

Royal Marrakech

Dating back to the 1920’s, the original 18 holes at Royal Marrakech were remodelled in 1933 by a group of golfers including former Open champion Arnaud Massy.

They run through very mature woodland featuring pine, eucalyptus, palm, olive and even oranges.

Royal Dar Es Salem

Commissioned by King Hassan II, Robert Trent Jones designed three layouts on a 1,000-acre site and in doing so created probably the finest course in all of Africa.

The Red is a par 73 of immense proportions, 6,741 metres from start to finish, full of splash bunkers, raised greens and tight dog legs as you’d expect from a RTJ course.

Scenery includes sparkling lakes complete with bright pink flamingos and water lilies, and there are even two Roman columns transported by royal command from Volubilis.

Fairmont Royal Palm

The Cabell Robinson designed Royal Palm is another beauty in Morocco. Whether or not you stay at the luxury hotel, the golf here is a joy, with the testing par 3 at the sixth and the par 4 tenth that tees from an island particular highlights.

Samannah

Designed by Jack Nicklaus, Samannah has the Golden Bear’s trademark mounding, several attractive water hazard and demanding greens.

La Noria

Designer Steve Forest has drawn inspiration from the surrounding traditional villages and you’ll play through fields of lavender, olive groves and a traditional Moroccan irrigation.

The stand out hole is the 8th – 175 metres off the tee to the Biarritz green which is sandwiched between a rectangular pond and traditional Moroccan bell tower.

PalmGolf Ourika

PalmGolf Ourika is another whopper, from the back tees it measures a shade under 6,700 metres.

Just ten minutes from the city centre, the course opened late 2015. With a choice of five tees on every hole, wide fairways and beautifully designed greens this is a course that can be played by golfers of any standard and still enjoyed.

Assoufid

Assoufid has only been open since 2014, but it has already established a reputation as one of the finest courses in the country.

The holes blend subtly with the gently undulating landscape creating a course that is always challenging without losing its fun.

And like many courses in Marrakech you have the stunning Atlas mountains a a highly distracting backdrop.

Michlifen

There is a real feel of the mountains in everything about Michlifen, with the course surrounded by and overlooking forests of evergreen oak as well as the Atlas cedar that dominates the region.

From start to finish, there are absolutely wonderful, wide and expansive vistas, and internally the course is distinguished by its many mature, specimen trees and rocky outcrops.

As you would expect from a Jack Nicklaus Signature course, the bunkering is very dramatic and distinctive, but at the same time the aim was to create a course in complete harmony with its surroundings and nature.

Mogodor

Golf de Mogodor is a 36 hole Gary Player special with large fast greens, plenty of local vegetation and strategically placed rocks and stones to punish the careless.

Notable Mentions: Al Maaden, Tazegzout, El Jadida Royal, Amelkis, Golf du Soleil, Palmeraie, Montgomerie Marrakech, Royal Golf Mohammedia

