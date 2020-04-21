Some of the most famous golf courses in the country are situated in the state of New York.

The Best Golf Courses In New York

Washington D.C. may be the capital of the United States but to many New York sits right at the heart of the country in more ways than one.

Golf is no exception with the state having an immense concentration of world-class golf courses not just in and around the famous city but also further afield in the state. Let’s not forget that the incredible Pine Valley sits just a stones throw away in New Jersey too. The region is simply one of the best in the world for amazing courses.

Below we have taken a look at some of the best.

National Golf Links of America

C.B. Macdonald’s pride and joy, the National Golf Links of America was his attempt at creating the best golf course in the United States. After several trips to the UK, he set about his mission in 1902 and it was completed in 1909 to much fanfare. Many of the holes at the Long Island course are modelled upon holes from other courses around the world like St Andrews, Royal St Georges, North Berwick, and Prestwick.

Shinnecock Hills

Just down the road from the National Golf Links is another Macdonald gem, Shinnecock Hills. That being said Scottish professional Willie Davis laid out the first 12 holes and Macdonald, along with Seth Raynor, put together the remaining six. It has been tinkered with slightly over the years but it has stood the test of time; Ben Hogan once said’ I think it is one of the finest courses I have ever played.” It now regularly hosts Major championships with the most recent being the 2018 US Open won by Brooks Koepka.

Fishers Island

Set on a narrow island near Long Island, Fishers Island is one of Raynor’s finest pieces of work. It is links-like in style, was opened in 1927 and is essentially all about keeping the ball in play. At just 6,566 yards off the back tees it is not long but the rough is penal as are the bunkers and plateaued greens.

To be honest though when you are playing golf on a piece of land as beautiful as this, the golf is of less importance.

Friars Head

Opened for play in 2003, Friars Head is located just a stones throw away from Shinnecock Hills in New York. It is rugged, majestic and Bill Coore is said to have admitted that of all the projects he and Crenshaw had worked on, Friars Head was one of the best.

Winged Foot (East and West)

Tillinghast designed both the East and West course at Winged Foot Golf Club, with the latter having the greater pedigree of the two.

The West is famed for its difficulty as shown by several Major Championships. The 2006, 1974 and 1959 US Opens for example all were won with over-par scores. Additionally Gil Hanse has done some renovation work in preparation for the 2020 US Open which is set to be hosted on the West course.

Bethpage Black

Tillinghast’s most famous course is unquestionably the Black course at Bethpage State Park, which most recently played host to Brooks Koepka‘s victory at the 2019 PGA Championship.

It is renowned for being incredibly tough which explains the sign on the first tee warning the course should only be played if you are a highly skilled golfer. Many of you will have played the course on the old Tiger Woods games so will have seen the incredible design.

Sleepy Hollow

Macdonald put together the design of Sleepy Hollow and testament to his trusting relationship with Raynor, he left the Princeton gradate to put the course together. The course opened for play in 1911.

Notable Mentions: Garden City, Maidstone, Quaker Ridge, Oak Hill, Sebonack, Glen Falls, Century Country Club, Fenway, Whippoorwill Club, Wykagyl, Engineers, The Creek Club, Meadow Brook, Piping Rock, East Hampton, Huntington.

