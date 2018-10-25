Jeremy Ellwood takes a look at nine of the best golf courses in Norfolk.

The Best Golf Courses In Norfolk

The county of Norfolk may best be recognised as a flat county on the Eastern coast of England but that does not mean there isn’t great golf to be played there.

Here we take a look at nine of the best golf courses in Norfolk, ranging from Royal West Norfolk, to Hunstanton, to the stunning Sheringham.

Royal West Norfolk

Brancaster is a superb place to play when you just want to get away from it all. I’ve been fortunate enough to play here about ten times, and if you like your golf old-school and ‘au naturel’ then this links is for you.

Bear in mind, though, that it is two-balls and foursomes only, with discounted green fees available for the latter, and that the height of the tide plays a big part in both how certain holes will play and how accessible the approach road will be.

The 3rd and 4th, with their sleepered bunkers, stand out early, while the blind drive on the 5th will leave you coming over the crest full of anticipation or trepidation, depending on where you’ve hit your ball.

The par-5 8th and par-4 9th are two of my favourites, with water to cross on both should the tide be high, while the two toughest par 3s are the 6th and 15th, which play a similar distance and in broadly the same direction. Club one right and you’ll probably get the other one right, too… though it could be anything from an 8-iron to a 3-wood!

Sheringham

Sheringham represents UK clifftop golf at its very best, with the holes right along the edge not only exhilarating visually, but also strong, like the rollercoaster long par-4 5th. I suppose if there were one minor regret about Sheringham it is that the clifftop stretch is all over quite early, as the course gradually moves a little further from the edge after the 7th.

But there are still plenty of cracking holes to come, including the delightful par-3 11th that plays to a generously bunkered green at the foot of a hill, and the 17th with its raised green and splendid backdrop of pines.

Even if you are a little way from the cliffs as you make for home, there’s always the prospect of a steam train passing close by, plus the splendid vista on the short but fiendishly well-protected 16th.

Hunstanton

By some quirk of diary fate, I’ve only played Hunstanton twice, despite it first coming on my radar in a magazine article more than 30 years ago when I first got into golf.

Much like Brancaster, it feels rugged from the start, with the sea first really coming into view on the 5th – a testing par 4 where mounds guard the green and out of bounds lurks close on the right.

The short 6th confounds the notion that length is the only defence, for should you miss its table-top green in one of the many wrong places, bogey may even elude you.

The 7th is then the pick of the par 3s visually. Again, it’s not a long hole, but it has a huge and hungry sleepered front bunker awaiting anything underclubbed or mishit.