We take a look at some of the finest golf courses in the region of North Wales.

Best Golf Courses In North Wales

The region of North Wales flies under the radar in terms of great golf in the United Kingdom which doesn’t seem to make much sense because there are several outstanding golf courses.

To rectify that understated reputation somewhat, with the help of The Average Golfer, below we have taken a look at some of the best golf courses in the region.

Royal St Davids

VIDEO: The Average Golfer visits Royal St David’s Golf Club –

This premier Welsh links at Harlech on the West coast owes its Royal patronage to HRH The Prince of Wales – later Edward VIII – who was captain in 1934.

It plays over essentially flat linksland between a tall dune ridge on the coastal side and an imposing 13th-century castle on the town side, underneath which the course sets out over a front nine that slowly builds towards a splendid back nine.

The back nine has more drama than the flatter front nine. Overall this is a links that places strong demands on good positional play and willing acceptance of the odd rogue bounce.

Aberdovey

VIDEO: The Average Golfer visits Aberdovey Golf Club –

The design of this historic links has evolved under the guidance of Harry Colt, James Braid and Herbert Fowler among others. Dunes frame the holes and the course’s rugged, natural feel has been enhanced in recent years by the re-introduction of rough-edged bunkering.

Memorable holes include the blind par-3 3rd to a punchbowl green and the par-3 12th to a plateau green perched above the dunes and beach.

The club boasts that this hole is “is one of the hardest par 3s in British golf“.

Nefyn & District

Nefyn & District is one of the top golf courses in Wales even though it is two courses. Sort of. It has two layouts, the Old and the New. The club has 26 holes, and each layout uses the same opening 10 holes, before going their separate ways for the back eight.

The opening holes cling to the edge of the headland, and the Old has some dramatic, much-photographed clifftop holes along the Lleyn Peninsular. Both layouts require blind shots and have superb panoramas, with the sea in view from every hole. On a clear day, you can see the Wicklow mountains across the Irish Sea.

Conwy

This club was founded in 1890, but golf had been played on the site before then. During the First World War its course was requisitioned for military use, and so a new layout was crafted utilising the adjoining land.

During the Second World War parts of this course, including the area behind the 2nd green, were where the pre-fabricated harbours for Operation Overlord were constructed. Peacetime therefore brought about another redesign of the course.

The present layout is flat links which was the first Welsh course to host final Open qualifying for The Open, in 2006.

Holywell

VIDEO: The Average Golfer visits Holywell Golf Club –

Just west of Chester and on the other side of the River Dee to Hoylake lies Holywell Golf Club, one of North Wales’ finest and most-fun tests of golf.

Situated on the Brynford common around 800 metres above sea level, its landscape is unashamedly rugged, lined with gorse, hollows and bumps and a place where you’ll meet lots of the local woolly residents.

It truly is a course that once played will never be forgotten – quirky and friendly are too perfect words to describe the club.

Bull Bay

If you ever find yourself in the region you might as well go as far north as you can with Bull Bay awaiting you.

It’s definitely worth venturing across either Thomas Telford’s Menai Bridge or Robert Stephenson’s Britannia Bridge to the Isle of Anglesey, where Bull Bay is the most northerly of some nine island courses. Swathes of gorse, and wonderful views across Bull Bay to the Irish Sea, paint a very pretty golfing picture indeed here.

Llangollen

VIDEO: The Average Golfer visits Llangollen Golf Club –

Nearer the English border you’ll find the superb parkland track of Llangollen. Towering hillsides surmount this equally impressive championship course whilst the River Dee which runs along numerous holes, presents visitors with the fantastic option of a combined fishing and golfing break.

Porthmadog

The game’s early greats were hard at work creatively in this part of the world, for James Braid was responsible for the part links, part heathland layout at Porthmadog.

Other Notable Mentions: North Wales, Pwllheli, Maesdu, Wrexham, Abersoch, Anglesey

For more golf course content, do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.