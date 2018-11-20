Take a look at our top eight courses in Northamptonshire.

The Best Golf Courses In Northamptonshire

Right in the heart of England, Northamptonshire borders eight counties and forms a part of the Midlands. There are plenty of courses throughout and many are based around the county town of Northampton. Below we have taken a look at some of the best.

Wellingborough

Wellingborough moved to its new home at Harrowden Hall in 1975, adopting the stately home of Lord Vaux as its clubhouse and laying out an 18-hole course which can stretch to 6,711 yards on adjacent land more than enough for most, even in these 7,000 yard times.

The holes are often reasonably generous, and though there are trees that can stymie your progress, the scope to lose a ball within the courses boundaries is fairly limited. In places, newly planted saplings will tighten things up for future generations, most notably on the 5th. But overall, the freedom to swing is welcome, as length alone is enough of a test, especially on a back nine measuring 3,501 yards, even with two short par-4s. One of these is the 18th, a risk-reward hole demanding a fair degree of accuracy even when playing safe. Position is everything.

Northamptonshire County

Whilst much of Harry Colt’s heathery handiwork is close to London, there are plenty of fine examples in slightly more rural locations such as the lovely village of Church Brampton in Northamptonshire. The club would probably be more widely-known were it not a little off the beaten track, and it celebrated its centenary in 2009 having previously undergone an upgrade under the guidance of Cameron Sinclair.

With only one starting point, a stretch of three new holes was opened in 2004 which offers a route back to the clubhouse for those wishing to play just nine, and the club also has an entertaining 6-hole Par 3 course which is named after the original great architect. On the main course, heather and gorse combine with mature trees and some gentle undulations to provide a varied and greatly enjoyable test which include five holes on the other side of a railway line.

Despite its quiet location, the club is only a few minutes from the M1 and more than worth seeking out.

Collingtree Park

Designed by former British and US Open champion Johnny Miller, the course at Collingtree Park was opened for play in 1990. It’s a fantastic parkland layout where water plays a major part. The 18th is a classic par-5 finishing hole. Stretching to over 600 yards from the back pegs, water guards the entire left side demanding accuracy on drive, lay-up and approach.