We take a look at eight of the best golf courses in Somerset.

The Best Golf Courses In Somerset

From Bath to Weston-super-Mare, the county of Somerset has some fine golf courses including the stunning but challenging Burnham and Berrow with its Championship and Channel courses. With Ireland giving little protection from the howling winds and crashing waves of the North Atlantic, conditions can be incredibly tough on each of these tracks but each provide enjoyable golfing experiences that you should try out too.

Burnham and Berrow

Burnham & Berrow is an absolute classic that scores highly in all departments. It has hosted many top tournaments, including qualifying for the Open Championship, and is a genuine out and back links from the very top drawer. Its 120-year evolution has seen input from such luminaries as WH Fowler, Harold Hilton, Alister MacKenzie, and probably most of all, Harry Colt. There isn’t a weak hole on the course, and even without a breeze (which is probably never!), the design offers constant challenge and enjoyment in equal measure.

It is quite difficult to mention standout holes when you have a course that is packed with them, but into the wind, the 18th is a colossus of a par 4 to a well bunkered green by the clubhouse. On site is a small Dormy House which can accommodate up to eight golfers, and whilst there are few who deny that this is the finest course in the county, some also argue that the 9-hole Channel course is actually the second best!

Taunton and Pickeridge

As you play the first three holes at this extremely welcoming club, you may be thinking that although the setting is lovely, the golf itself doesn’t really quite match. But wait! From the 4th onwards, as you head out over the gentle undulations of its lush green fairways, there are some cracking holes which combine to make this a hugely enjoyable round. There is a particularly strong trio leading to the turn – the 7th is a tough dog-leg left, the 8th a short hole which can play a lot longer than its yardage into a southerly, and the 9th is a rollercoaster of a par-5 with a green to match. If you are lucky, you may well see a buzzard or kestrel; in my case, the only chance of a birdie! On the back nine, the 14th is an excellent par 3 that doesn’t need any bunkers to protect it, whilst the 17th is the best hole on the course, a tough dog-leg down into a dip with a pond beside it before a testing long approach. If the closing hole back up to the clubhouse is a little anti-climatic, the local brews and friendly banter inside will guarantee that you leave this very pleasing club with a smile on your face.

Clevedon

High up on the hills in the north of the county, Clevedon is another very friendly members’ club with an eclectic mix of quite undulating holes that change the nature and style of the course as you work your way around. Starting along the ridge overlooking the Severn Estuary, you reach a short ‘drop hole’ at four before a tough two-shotter back up again. The 6th is a very good-looking par 4 with a pond that demands an aerial approach to the lowest point on the course, before two solid par 4s back up to the clubhouse. The 10th green is the highest point on the course before a handful of secluded holes on the sheltered side of Castle Hill which lead you to the club’s signature hole, the 16th. This is a short dogleg right from a very elevated tee where the big boys may want to have a crack at the green. It is a shame that the final hole is also probably the least interesting, but with birdie opportunities at each of the closing four, there is a chance to redeem your score. All in all, an unusual and interesting mix of holes which, coupled with the welcome in the clubhouse, make for a very enjoyable visit.