We highlight the best golf courses in the bottom right corner of England...

The Best Golf Courses In Sussex

Taking up the entire bottom right corner of England, the counties of East and West Sussex provide some sublime golfing experiences and yet despite the length of coastline there are very few links courses to choose from.

Given the sheer number of golf on offer in the two counties, we have decided to look at 10 of the best, starting with West Sussex Golf Club.

West Sussex

Commander G W Hillyard originally discovered the site back in 1930, and then Sir Guy Campbell and Major C K Hutchinson designed one of the most aesthetically beautiful courses in the southern England.

There’s just one par-5 – the opener – so although the overall yardage may look quite modest, you have to remember that you’re playing against a par of just 68.

There are so many good holes it’s almost impossible to narrow it down, but the contrasting back-to-back par 3s at 5 and 6 are memorable for different reasons – the former because it is such a visual delight across swathes of heather, and the latter because you can stand on the tee some days and struggle to see any way of hitting the green 226 yards away.

A challenging course that tests all levels of golfer, West Sussex is particularly stunning in the Autumn months.

Rye (Old)

Notoriously difficult to secure a tee-time, Rye is one of the few courses in Sussex offering a links golf experience. Founded in 1894, Harry Colt designed the course and despite getting significantly damaged during the Second World War, Rye has still risen back up the rankings of courses in the country.

Indeed, Colt was the club’s first captain and this was his very first design, one that would switch him from his career as a solicitor into that of a golf course architect.

His trademark bunkers abound, and there are several blind shots that have to be played over ridges.

A par of 68, there are few chances for birdie largely due to the short holes being brutal. The wind is savage and there are so many good holes it would be wrong to name any as the best.

Royal Ashdown Forest (Old)

Originally called Royal Ashdown and Tunbridge Wells Golf Club, Royal Ashdown Forest was founded in 1888 and despite it not being clear who designed it, it is a probable assumption to make that the founder Archdeacon Scott was involved.

In the beginning it measured at a mere 4,900 yards but has been lengthened and another distinguishable feature is that the whole course has remained natural. The bunkers are in fact pits of grass and it is the undulations and trees that act as the courses main defences.

One of its most famous holes is the short par-3 6th, otherwise known as the ‘Island Hole’. Only measuring at 125 yards, it is protected by a gully, and a deep stream. Find the green is an achievement indeed.

Haywards Heath

The parkland layout in this bustling commuter town grew from nine to 18 holes under the direction of James Braid, just two years after opening.

The 1st is a modest par-4 to ease you in and a few holes later comes the tempting short 5th, where many will be eyeing up the green.

The stretch around the turn is particularly challenging, with perhaps the most testing being the par-4 11th, although the 6th may run it close with its blind drive and often blind or semi-blind approach.

Goodwood (Downs)

The original James Braid layout has changed occasionally, with further recent renovation work by Tom Mackenzie, particularly to the bunkering.

The course now starts with a testing long par-3 in a valley close to The Kennels clubhouse, then demands a real leap of faith as you fire your blind approach away on the 2nd over an escarpment.

After a few more valley holes, you finally climb up on to the downland after the 6th, where the holes take on a more open feel.

The down-and-up par-5 11th and delightful par-3 12th are the visual stars here.

The Downs course is primarily members only, but the ‘Member Experience’ allows others to visit too, while the sister Park course is open to all.

Worthing (Lower)

The Lower Course at Worthing, like the Upper, was designed by Harry Colt after the First World War. The club decided that they wanted to create a second 18-hole course and Colt used clever design and ingenuity to redesign the entire area. The result are two tough courses but the Lower offers more of a stiffer test.

The long par-4 2nd will certainly stick in your mind, plunging down off the tee before turning gently left and up to the distant green.

The 3rd is a strong par-3 too, playing across a wide gully to a devilishly sloping green. Indeed, there is great variety throughout, from accessible par-5s like the 6th and 8th to stout back-nine par-4s in the 12th, 13thand 15th.

The down-and-up 10th warrants a special mention – it’s a mere short iron in, but the treacherously narrow green simply must be hit as missing almost anywhere will leave a tricky up and down.