Containing some truly stunning courses, we take a look at the best Warwickshire has to offer.

The Best Golf Courses In Warwickshire

Obviously the top dog in the county is The Belfry thanks to its Ryder Cup pedigree, but there are plenty more stunning golf courses for you to try in the region. The Forest of Arden and Copt Heath golf courses have hosted considerable events and provide stern tests whereas Coventry, Edgbaston and Olton should also be on your list of courses to play.

Below we take a look at the best golf courses in Warwickshire.

The Belfry (Brabazon and PGA National)

The Brabazon course at The Belfry needs little introduction. The great parkland track was the venue for four Ryder Cup contests between 1985 and 2002.

The course is synonymous with the development of the European side and their emergence as a dominant force in the biennial tournament. Some of Team Europe’s greatest memories are rooted in the Belfry’s history.

Designed by Dave Thomas and Peter Alliss, The Brabazon is known as one of Britain’s premier tournament courses. With its well-positioned lakes, streams and bunkering, good course management is essential if you’re to score well here. It’s important to play for position off the tee, to consider the shape of each hole and the best side of the fairway to aim for. There are many recognisable holes on the course, but two of the most famous are the short par-4 10th where the bold might attempt to drive over the ditch to the narrow green in the style of Seve Ballesteros, and the testing 18th where water must be avoided on the left with the drive, then cleared with the second to find the putting surface.

Dave Thomas also designed the PGA National. With a distinct American feel to it, the course opened in 1997 and water usually plays a key part in most golfers rounds. A hazard on eight of the 18 holes, the key to putting a good score is avoiding that water and steering clear of the strategic bunkering is also a must.

Coventry

Believed to be the course where the term ‘bogey’ came from, Coventry Golf Club was formed in 1887 as a nine-hole course on Whitley Common. Then, 24 years later, the club moved to its current site at Finham Park where Tom Vardon designed the course along with his famous brother Harry who marked out the bunkers.

Thankfully, straight away you are presented with a birdie opportunity at the 482-yard par-5. The longer hitters will fancy getting on in two provided they get a good straight drive away, but there is reason to be cautious approaching the green thanks to its numerous bunkers and narrow green.

Forest of Arden

Founded in 1970 and with Donald Steel the designer, the Forest of Arden quickly became a regular fixture on the European Tour hosting the British Masters and the English Open. Colin Montgomerie and 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn have won tournaments at the course that starts with a couple of gentle par-4s. However the course ratchets up in difficulty too and the stretch from the sixth to the ninth is sublime.