In this piece we take a look at the best golf courses the county of Wiltshire has to offer.

The Best Golf Courses In Wiltshire

Set in the hills of the beautiful rolling countryside of England, Wiltshire golf courses are some of the most peaceful and pretty you could ask for. It may not be the largest golfing county, but there are still plenty of courses that deliver on spectacle and thorough examinations of your golf game.

From Bowood to North Wilts, below we have taken a look at six of the best the county has to offer

Bowood

This Dave Thomas layout is less than 20 years old but feels a lot more established. The natural design over undulating parkland was landscaped by the famed Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown in the latter part of the 18th century.

From the tips it’s only for the bombers – European Tour pro Jordan Smith plays here – but further forward it’s playable for all, with course management the key. There’s an eclectic mix of holes to examine all parts of your game, from the sprawling opening par 5 – a true three-shotter – to shorter par 4s like the 14th that require careful strategy and precision.

Salisbury and South Wilts

Another course that delivers with some spectacular landscapes, Salisbury and South Wilts is a stern test of your golf. You start with two par-4s measuring over 430 yards and you end the front nine with a brute of a 473 yard par-4 too. That being said, you will have good opportunities to get any lost shots back at the three par-5s however be wary at the 10th. Playing at 519-yards uphill, out of bounds lurks all the way up the right.

Manor House

Set in the Cotswolds on the outskirts of Bath, the Manor House Hotel is a stunning 14th Century manor bursting with history and character yet finished with a contemporary edge.

Shifting to the course, it was designed by Peter Alliss and Clive Clark and opened in 1992. The course is a high-quality parkland layout set over undulating terrain and through woodland that teems with wildlife including Muntjac deer and Sparrowhawk. From the start, you are presented with some truly stunning golf. The first is a fairly easy par-4 with club selection being of particular importance, and you then fully emerge yourself in the woodland of Wiltshire at the par-3 second. Trees surround you on this 151 yard hole that has a small target due to the overhanging trees.