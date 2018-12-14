In this piece we take a look at our favourite golf courses in the county.

The Best Golf Courses In Worcestershire

A stones throw away from Wales, Worcestershire may largely be famous for that glorious sauce, but that does not mean it is a one trick pony. Golf also plays a part in the region thanks to its whole host of challenging and visually impressive golf courses.

Below, we have taken a look at some of our favourites and we start with Blackwell.

Blackwell

Quite private and traditional with a capital tee, Blackwell has been host to Open Regional Qualifying a number of times and is blessed with a top-drawer Herbert Fowler course that is a joy from start to finish. There is an abundance of mature trees, ponds and ditches, and you feel that you are in the heart of the countryside even though the M42 and Birmingham are close by. An unusual feature, especially for an old course, is the 200-yard bunker that runs up the right-hand side of the 12th.

Fulford Heath

James Braid designed this parkland course in 1933 and it opens with two short par 4s as well as another at the 4th which can lull the first-timer into a false sense of security. From the 6th onwards, the test increases without ever becoming too intimidating. Easy on the legs, the level ground is home to three lakes and has the River Cole crossing a number of the holes. Fulford Heath is a prime example of a friendly members’ club with a strong and enjoyable course.

Worcester

Designed in 1927 by Augusta creator Dr Alister MacKenzie, Worcester Golf Club has stood the test of time with most of it looking the same as when it was first laid out. The main thing to remember here, and this is easier said than done, is to hit as many greens as possible because accuracy is the key throughout. If not, then your short game will be thoroughly tested.

Moseley

Remodelled by Harry Colt in the 1920’s, Moseley has been a part of Worcestershire golf ever since it was founded in 1892. Situated just outside Birmingham, you could forgiven for thinking the noise and bustle of the city can be heard throughout your round, but given the mature parkland nature of the course, the exact opposite is true; you feel secluded and peaceful whilst playing.

The course itself offers a nice variety of holes, some offering good birdie opportunities, like the 1st, 7th, 17th and 18th, and others where a par is a good score, like the 3rd, 13th and 16th in particular.