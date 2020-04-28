Take a look at our list of the best golf courses with lighthouses on or nearby.

The Best Golf Courses With Lighthouses

For some reason golfers love a good lighthouse. They truly add to a coastal view and luckily for us many golf courses skirt close to them or wind their way right to the foot of them like Turnberry does below.

Bearing this in mind we have decided to scour the globe and take a look at some of the best golf courses with lighthouses on or nearby.

If there are any you can think of, do not hesitate to let us know via our social media channels.

Trump Turnberry (Ailsa), Scotland

Probably the most famous lighthouse in golf sits at the Ailsa course.

The course went through significant changes by Martin Ebert a few years ago with probably the boldest changes are those around the turn which commence with a quite spectacular par 3, the 9th.

The former par 4 has morphed into a world-class ultra-long par 3 played over the cliffs to a new green in front of the lighthouse.

Fortrose & Rosemarkie, Scotland

The Chanonry Lighthouse right next to Fortrose and Rosemarkie golf course can also be seen from nearby Castle Stuart Golf Club.

Dunbar, Scotland

Barns Ness Lighthouse had been illuminating the coastline near Dunbar Golf Club for over 100 years between 1901 and 2005.

The Renaissance Club, Scotland

You can see a lighthouse on Tom Doak‘s Renaissance Club design which opened in 2008. The lighthouse dates back to 1885.

Fraserburgh Golf Club, Scotland

Kinnaird Head Lighthouse was Scotland’s first lighthouse in 1787 after the 16th century castle was converted into it. Nearby sits one of the oldest golf clubs in the world in Fraserburgh.

North Foreland, England

North Foreland sits atop the iconic white cliffs that look over the Channel. The lighthouse is near Kingsgate Castle and was first lit in 1691.

Flamborough Head Golf Club, England

The lighthouse here is the oldest one in England dating back to 1674. Flamborough Head Golf Club is a clifftop links which was founded in 1931.

Royal Cromer, England

The second oldest golf club in Norfolk, Royal Cromer was designed by Old Tom Morris and sits some 30-feet above the beaches and North Sea.

The 14th is the signature hole and you should aim at the lighthouse if you are feeling brave.

Ardglass, Northern Ireland

Ardglass has quickly gained a reputation as a hidden gem situated to the west of the Isle of Man. The lighthouse there is finished in black and yellow and is one of the tallest structures on the Irish coast at 128-feet.

Old Head, Republic of Ireland

The black-and-white-stripped Old Head of Kinsale Lighthouse sits at the end of a 220-acre diamond-shaped promontory that juts into the Atlantic Ocean.

County Sligo, Republic of Ireland

County Sligo is a superb and spectacular links overlooked by Benbulben Mountain and is encircled by the sea. The 12th hole is called Lighthouse and the structure can be seen there.

Greencastle Golf Club, Republic of Ireland

The lighthouse at Greencastle is also located near the 12th hole.

Club de Golf Alcanada, Spain

The lighthouse here is built upon a small island and has been standing for over 150 years. The Robert Trent Jones course below it is tough to say the least, measuring over 7,000 yards.

Harbour Town, South Carolina, USA

A course that hosts the RBC Heritage every year on the PGA Tour, Harbour Town is one of Pete Dye’s most recognisable designs, especially the 18th hole with its famous lighthouse. The course opened in 1967 and the Dye’s constructed the layout with the help of Jack Nicklaus.

Sankaty Golf Club, Massachusetts, USA

The lighthouse here dates back to 1850 and the 4th, 15th and 18th holes at Sankaty Golf Club play towards it.

Shoop Park Golf Course, Wisconsin, USA

Right along the shores of Lake Michigan is Shoop Park Golf Course, a nine-hole layout which has a 108-foot lighthouse located within it.

Samoset Resort On The Ocean, Maine, USA

The Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse, dates back to 1902 with 4th and 5th holes giving excellent views of it.

Bayonne Golf Club, New Jersey, USA

The over 200-foot lighthouse has been made into part of the Bayonne Golf Club clubhouse which overlooks the Hudson River and New York Harbour.

Might be tough getting a game here though as it is ultra-exclusive to say the least.

Ocean Course at Hokuala, Hawaii, USA

The scenic Jack Nicklaus designed golf course has a lighthouse visible on the 13th and 14th holes which is made from wood and concrete.

There’s also a smaller lighthouse, the Kuki‘i Point Lighthouse, next to the 16th green.

Cobble Beach Golf Links, Ontario, Canada

The lighthouse here sits right next to the 17th hole and is actually a pump house.

Cape Wickham, Australia

Situated on the island of Tasmania along with the two world class tracks at Barnbougle is Cape Wickham. Created by Mike DeVries, the course starts by moving around the Cape Farewell headland before switching into the holes set amongst the sand hills.

The final few holes move towards the Cape Wickham Lighthouse and the final hole wraps itself around the cove.

Quivira, Mexico

This incredible Jack Nicklaus design actually has two lighthouses. The small one pictured below dates back to 1905 which golfers drive past on their way to the 7th tee. A second lighthouse was built in the 1950’s which is situated on top a huge dune near the 14th hole.

Kawana, Japan

This very pretty part of south Japan hugs the coast, with Kawana enjoying splendid elevated views out over the Pacific. The Fuji course came after the original Oshima course and opened in 1936. It is the handiwork of Charles Alison, a close associate of Harry Colt.

