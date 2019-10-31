These wonderful Golf Monthly Next 100 courses demonstrate Harry Colt’s enduring architectural genius

5 Of The Best Harry Colt Heathland Courses

Harry Colt is one of the most celebrated golfing architects in history with the likes of Sunningdale’s New, Wentworth’s West and Swinley Forest in his portfolio amongst many, many other world-renowned courses.

Here we look at five of his best slightly underrated or lesser-known heathlands that feature in our Next 100 (courses ranked 101-200 in our UK&I rankings).

Camberley Heath

Considering its suburban setting, Camberley Heath is a remarkably peaceful course packed with heathland golf at its best.

Recent improvements have bedded in well, and the gently sloping fairways and majestic pines combine to serve up a surprisingly rustic challenge that is a visual delight.

The par 3s – two long and two short – are a real highlight, and for big hitters there are three risk-reward, driveable par 4s at 4, 6 and 15.

GF: round: £85

Blackmoor

This totally engaging par 69 in Hampshire celebrated its centenary in 2013 and is the very epitome of flying under the radar.

Blessed with five very appealing short holes, its crisp, firm fairways are lined by heather, pine, birch and oak.

All but two of Colt’s original holes remain, and you can’t help but think that if this was not far away in the Surrey stockbroker belt and just a little longer, it would be far more widely known.

GF: round: £70

Luffenham Heath

Enjoying a wonderfully rustic and rural location, Luffenham Heath was founded in 1911 and sits on a beautiful parcel of gently undulating heathland.

The par-70 course stretches to 6,500 yards from the tips and asks its toughest questions at the longer par 4s.

Highlights include the approach to the 4th, with rolling fields and North Luffenham in the distance, and the short 17th played from an elevated tee.

GF: round: £65wd/£70we

Royal Worlington & Newmarket

Regularly referred to as the finest nine-hole course in the UK & Ireland, this classic design is a charming but testing slice of quintessential English golf.

There are tee shots over previous greens, streams and heather and an approach over a public road – all of which keep you on your toes.

The clubhouse has benefited from a very tasteful upgrade and a visit here feels like a genuine step back in time, but in the best possible way.

GF: round: £75

Southerndown

This is one of a kind – a rolling course on limestone beside the sea that is as untouched as they come.

A century ago, Harry Colt modified the earlier designs of Willie Fernie, Herbert Fowler and Willie Park, and gorse, bracken, sea winds and pot bunkers all have a role to play.

Primarily heathland, there are also elements of links, downland and clifftop in evidence, which combine to create something genuinely unique.

GF: round: £50-£75

