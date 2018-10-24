25 Of The Best Heathland Golf Courses In The UK

Expand Top 100 Courses UK and Ireland

Alwoodley Golf Club

GM Top 100 ranking: 48th

The stunning Alwoodley Golf Club in north Leeds was Alister MacKenzie’s first ever course design. MacKenzie based Augusta’s par-5 13th on the 10th at Alwoodley and the similarities are easy to be seen. It’s a true delight to play and testing with a very tough finishing stretch requiring quality ball striking.

Walton Heath New

GM Top 100 ranking: 50th

Walton Heath’s New Course was also designed by Herbert Fowler and opened back in 1913 and is an excellent visual and testing course. It complements the Old very nicely and a 36 hole day at Walton Heath is tough to beat.

West Sussex

GM Top 100 ranking: 51st

The delightful West Sussex, also known as Pulborough, opened for play in 1931 and was designed by Guy Campbell and Cecil Hutchison. It is one of the South-East’s finest courses but does tend to go under the radar. It’s primarily a two-ball club and like most courses ranked higher than it, it is heathland golf at its best. Highlights include the back-t0-back par-3s at 5 and 6 as well as the short 17th over water.

The Berkshire Blue Course

GM Top 100 ranking: 57th

Like Sunningdale and Walton Heath, The Berkshire is the third and final heathland club to have both of its courses inside our Top 100. The Blue Course, like the Red, was designed by Herbert Fowler and is regarded as the tougher of the two layouts despite being the flatter of the two.

Blairgowrie Rosemount

GM Top 100 ranking: 58th

The Rosemount course at Blairgowrie is Scotland’s highest-rated heathland course and is set in beautiful Perthshire woodland with mature pines, silver birch and heather. It was originally designed by the great Alister MacKenzie and opened for play in 1930 after James Braid laid out a further nine holes to make it 18. It was the site of Greg Norman’s maiden European Tour win in 1977.

Moortown Golf Club

GM Top 100 ranking: 60th

Moortown is described as a moorland course but has a distinct heathland feel. It is situated across the road from Alwoodley and was another of Alister MacKenzie‘s courses. The par-3 10th named ‘Gibraltar’ is an exceptional hole playing slightly uphill with bunkers surrounding the green which leads into the memorable 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th holes which play up-and-down on a plateau.

Worplesdon Golf Club

GM Top 100 ranking: 64th

Worplesdon is the highest-ranked of the Three W’s and is another of Surrey’s classic heathlands. It opened for play in 1908 designed by JF Abercrombie and standout holes include the par-3 10th over water before crossing the road to the brilliant par-5 11th and gorgeous but tough par-3 13th.

Liphook

GM Top 100 ranking: 67th

Liphook is Hampshire‘s best course and one of Peter Alliss’ favourites. The 13th is a lovely par 5, which plays first down and then up, crossing a ditch that marks the West Sussex-Hampshire border to a green protected by bunkers and which runs off at the front. That hole features in our UK&I Dream 18 holes. The greens at Liphook are some of the best in the country and the course is challenging yet scoreable.

Aldeburgh

GM Top 100 ranking: 70th

There may be some debate about Aldeburgh‘s inclusion but it is primarily set out upon heathland ground and does have heather and plenty of gorse too, although plays linsky as well. The members describe the terrain as “maritime heath” and that seems fitting. Either way, it’s a beautiful setting near the coast with incredible views across the River Alde. Bring your A Game as there’s no par 5s on the course which dates back to the 1880s.