Dundonald Links Course Review

Dundonald displays maturity beyond its age.

Although the course dates back to 1911, following WWII the landscape was left dormant until 2003 when it was bought by Loch Lomond and Kyle Phillips brought the course back to life.

Originally known as Southern Gailes, the Ayrshire links is just the other side of the train track to another formidable course in Western Gailes.

Needless to say, it’s on pure links turf and winds its way through dunes and gorse.

It’s a greatly varied 18 holes of golf with elevation changes throughout.

It’s a clever design that keeps asking questions of you, whether that’s because of the railway line, strategically placed bunkers, burns or undulating greens.

The club hosted both the men’s and women’s Scottish Opens in 2017, with Rafa Cabrera Bello and Lee Mi-hyang the victors.

2021 looks to be the most exciting yet, with £25m to be spent on the complex where the course and clubhouse will be developed and accommodation will be built on-site.

18 lodges will be built and 22 rooms close to the clubhouse will also be built, ensuring Dundonald becomes a hugely attractive stay and play option for golfers.

Accomodation is set to open from mid-September 2021.

It feels like it has been here forever, and it’s only going to get better. A fantastic golf course.

