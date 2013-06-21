Our guide to the seven stunning golf courses in The Bahamas

Golf In The Bahamas

Discover The Bahamas – an idyllic archipelago rich in natural beauty and world-class golf ￼courses, stunning locations and an idyllic tropical climate allowing year-round play make golfing in The Bahamas an unbeatable combination.

Related: 12 things to do in The Bahamas

Each of the seven courses, where lush emerald fairways are never far from the clear blue seas and soft sand beaches, are a delightful challenge.

Baha Mar

Baha Mar was unveiled in April 2017 following a multi-billion-dollar development; an investment that has gifted The Bahamas with another world-class holiday destination and golf course.

Its location, along the pristine Cable Beach in Nassau, gave designer Jack Nicklaus a dramatic landscape with which to work – and the ‘Golden Bear’ took full advantage to deliver golfers Royal Blue Golf Club.

This is Nicklaus’ only course in The Bahamas and its design is such that each nine poses a different, yet equally enthralling, test.

Going out, players are treated to dramatic views of the undulating fairways, rolling white sand dunes and brackish ponds, while the occasional glimpse of the turquoise Atlantic serves as a reminder – if one is needed – of the spectacular setting.

Into the back nine, players are required to negotiate limestone ‘moonscapes’ through dense jungle down to one of the many standout holes at 16.

Nicklaus, who likes to test a player’s nerve with water features, has certainly succeeded with this island hole, which borders Lake Cunningham.

Even so, this perfectly manicured course can be enjoyed by golfers of all levels – just like everyone will delight in the luxurious resort as a whole, which includes multiple restaurants, a flagship ESPA spa and a casino. Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood are the three hotels at Baha Mar.

The Ocean Club

Just off the northern coastline of New Providence, another spectacular layout awaits.

Paradise Island – the name alone will get the juices flowing – is a place synonymous with Bahamian luxury for families, honeymooners, high-stake gamblers and, courtesy of designer Tom Weiskopf, golf.

The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, offers an experience like no other. The 18-hole, par-72 championship course stretches out over 7,100 yards, with its location on the peninsula providing a natural defence.

Crosswinds are a constant challenge and demand creative thinking and sound ball-striking; qualities required by the world’s best female golfers when, in January, The Ocean Club hosts the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic.

With views of the Atlantic Ocean and Nassau Harbour at every turn, there is no shortage of standout holes and opportunities to capture a memorable photograph.

The par-4 16th is visually intimidating enough with water down the right, even more so when weighing up the approach to a green protected by water on three sides.

It’s a stern test, but it matters not; an escape to this breathtaking part of the Caribbean, to a course that its world-renowned designer considers one of his best, will leave you feeling a million miles from home – in paradise you might say.

Albany Resort

New Providence is also home to the exclusive Albany Resort, a course where Tiger Woods made his much-anticipated comeback from injury in the PGA Tour’s Hero World Challenge.

Woods himself was one of the high-profile investors involved in bringing the course to fruition, alongside Tavistock Group and fellow multiple Major winner, Ernie Els.

The ‘Big Easy’ has added a touch of magic to this links-style layout that blends in effortlessly with the natural surroundings.

His signature is evident with five par 5s and five par 3s. The windswept dunes, some of which reach 30 feet in height, are a dramatic feature, similar to those at Royal Birkdale and Els Club Dubai.

It’s a stern test off the tips, some 7,400 yards, but one Rickie Fowler passed emphatically with his course-record 61 en route to winning the Hero World Challenge.

However, the five teeing areas make it playable for golfers of all standards.

It’s little wonder Albany is a popular spot for the world’s best golfers.

Even for those who have travelled the globe several times over, it’s hard to beat this oceanside, luxury resort – it’s first-class in every department.

The Reef

Grand Bahama Island serves as an alluring backdrop and makes Grand Lucayan a glorious setting in which to play golf.

Its Reef Course, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr, is a links-style test, only it features more water than your typical British layout, with 13 of the 18 holes protected by hazards – the positive being they are easy on the eye.

Its popularity, in terms of the design and scoring opportunities, owes much to the wide and forgiving fairways and flattish greens, but it bites back with challenging bunkers, making a sound short game a must in order to score well.