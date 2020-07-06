The Average Golfer visits Holywell Golf Club in North Wales

Holywell Golf Club Course Review

Just west of Chester and on the other side of the River Dee to Hoylake lies Holywell Golf Club, one of North Wales’ finest and most-fun tests of golf.

It’s, as the Average Golfer would say, a real, proper members club and dates back to 1906.

Situated on the Brynford common around 800 metres above sea level, its landscape is unashamedly rugged, lined with gorse, hollows and bumps and a place where you’ll meet lots of the local woolly residents.

If Holywell was sat on the Scottish coastline, it would be inundated with high praise from golfers who had never experienced such a unique layout.

Whilst it’s around 3 miles from the north coast of Wales, it certainly plays like a links.

It truly is a course that once played will never be forgotten – quirky and friendly are too perfect words to describe the club.

The wind is a major defence at Holywell, which is exposed to all of the elements.

It’s definitely one that you need to learn to work your way around.

One of the early tests you’ll find comes at the par-3 4th, which is well-guarded by bunkers either side and water to the left. Don’t miss short.

There’s more room out on the front nine and that’s where you need to make your score, as the back nine is tighter with plenty of gorse awaiting you if you stray offline.

Some highlights on the back nine come from the 14th to the 17th, which are all great golf holes coming in.

The par-5 14th, named Bowl, is reachable in two but stroke index two for a reason.

You’re met with an inviting downhill drive but anything offline will cause you trouble before you get up to the unique two-tired bowl green where a three-putt is on the cards if you find the wrong tier.

The 15th, named Quarry, is one of the signature holes where you can see two limekilns that date back over a century.

The short par-3 17th is another highlight coming home, and it might just be a flick with a wedge on a calm day but can be much more into a breeze.

It’s a hit-or-bust green and proves that par-3s don’t have to be long to be great golf holes.

The course drains exceptionally and is playable year-round. It was in superb condition post-lockdown.

Holywell might only be 6,100 yards but it’s fun, testing and memorable – everything that golf should be, right?

