Llangollen Golf Club Course Review

Situated near the English border, Llangollen Golf Club is a superb parkland gem that lies upon a valley floor.

Towering hillsides surmount this impressive championship layout that not only tests your golf game, but also your ability to focus because the setting and picturesque views make it very easy to get distracted.

Every single tee shot, and every which way you look, you are presented with a stunning backdrop for golf and a nice walk with the first tee shot in particular giving you a clear idea of what is to come.

As mentioned by The Average Golfer, Llangollen is not easy either.

One of the biggest tests on the course is the par-4 9th. Stroke index 1, the beauty dog-legs around the corner with a large and sloped green tucked away in the corner.

The presence of water all the way down the right-hand side adds to the difficulty here.

Llangollen has many holes that can wreck a scorecard indeed.

If you want to score well and reel off some pars, then position is crucial as shown by the finishing stretch.

The 17th requires two well positioned shots on a narrow tree-lined hole and then the 18th is a par-3 with bunkers to avoid short of the green.

On the day of his visit, The Average Golfer acknowledged just how well the course played and its tip-top condition.

Due to Covid-19 related restrictions at the time of his visit, there were only two greens staff working at the time and yet it was fantastic to play.

Just a stones-throw away from the course sits the beautiful town of Llangollen too which sits adjacent to the River Dee.

The quaint town is a hive of tourist activity thanks to delicious ice-cream, cold pints, steam trains and horse-drawn barges.

There may be some golf courses in the region of North Wales with more pedigree than Llangollen, Royal St Davids and Aberdovey spring to mind.

But few are going to give such a fulfilling and awesome experience than Llangollen Golf Club.

