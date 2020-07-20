Simon Holt talks us through his favourite 18 golf holes from around the world.

The Best 18 Golf Holes In The World

In this video Neil Tappin is joined by Simon Holt.

Simon has travelled the world playing the game’s most treasured courses and he selects his favourite 18 holes from the ones he has played. He includes choices from around the world in this truly eclectic line-up of amazing golf holes.

Now of course this is not a definitive list of the best 18 golf holes in the world, instead use this as a conversation starter and if there are any holes you think Simon has missed out, do not hesitate to let us know via our Golf Monthly social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WATCH: The Best 18 Golf Holes In The World

Before we start we should acknowledge that Simon said the holes he selected had to be that number of hole at the respective course, and once he used one golf course, he could not use a hole from there again.

1. Machrihanish

2. National Golf Links of America

3. Tara-iti

4. Cruden Bay

5. New South Wales

6. Royal Melbourne (West)

7. Pine Valley

8. Pebble Beach

9. Royal County Down

10. Sunningdale (Old)

11. Shinnecock Hills

12. Augusta National

13. North Berwick

14. Royal Dornoch

15. Ohoopee Match Club

16. Cypress Point

17. St Andrews

18. Muirfield

