Perhaps one of the country's most underrated counties, Dorset has some of the best golf you'll find...

The Best Golf Courses In Dorset

There are few counties where you will find a more varied topography than Dorset.

The combination of low-lying heathland and woodland, magnificent open countryside and established seaside resorts such as Bournemouth make this a popular destination for golfers.

The heathland courses in and around Bournemouth are not as well known as those in Surrey and Berkshire, but you still are spoilt for choice.

Below we list Dorset’s five best golf courses…

Broadstone

Just to the north of Poole, Broadstone Golf Club was founded in 1898. Set in beautiful rolling countryside, it has superb views of Poole Harbour and the Purbeck Hills. In his 1910 book The Golf Courses of the British Isles, Bernard Darwin commented of Broadstone: “It is, I think, rather an easy course to remember. Sure enough, the holes are extremely distinctive and stick in the mind long after you’ve left the club.”

Broadstone is not particularly long, but clever design combined with heather and gorse make it challenging nonetheless. The course is kept in perfect condition, with greens that are fast and true. First-time visitors will find club selection difficult, but where the thickest of gorse is concerned, getting the ball in play should be the main priority.

Ferndown

Fans of golf on the BBC will know Ferndown as the course where Peter Alliss was brought up with game. His father Percy was head professional and any airtime which is given to the course by the legendary commentator is thoroughly deserved. Golf has been played at Ferndown since 1912 and the Old Course, as it is today, opened in 1921.

Featuring heather and pine forest, Ferndown offers beautiful scenery with a golf course to match. It isnt the most challenging but provides a test that offers the opportunity to hit all manor of shots. Well-placed bunkers require players to shape the ball both ways if they are to score low. And visitors will be given the warmest of welcomes by members and staff alike.

Parkstone

The final of Bournemouth’s ‘Big Three’, with all three the only Dorset courses ranking inside the Golf Monthly Top 100, the beautiful Parkstone has come on leaps and bounds in recent years.

Just like its neighbouring Broadstone and Ferndown, it is a delightful heathland course lined with heather and pines.

Willie Park Junior designed the original course here in 1909, and James Braid made substantial modifications in 1937, which are now being refined and remodelled.

The five excellent short holes are balanced perfectly by five very varied par 5s, each of which is progressively longer than the last.