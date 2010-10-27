49 Royal St David’s

Architect: Finch-Hatton

Stats: 6,403 yds, par 69, SSS 72

GF: £42-£62

Visitor information: Visitors can play seven days a week

W: royalstdavids.co.uk

2008 Ranking: 45 (Down 4)

Improvements since 2008 Rankings:

Course: Reshaping of some bunkers

Clubhouse: New Dormy accommodation added

With views of Harlech Castle, Snowdonia and Tremadog Bay, a round at St David’s is a visual treat. Gorse forms a key adversary early on, but heading for home you enter another world of dunes, hummocks and hollows. Par is just 69, but the links needs to be treated with full respect right to the par-3 finish, where half a dozen bunkers lie in wait for miscues.

Panellists’ comments: “The course works up to a crescendo with five stunning closing holes”; “Views really add to the experience”

Next in the Top 100 Golf Course Rankings

Top 100 Golf Course Rankings UK & Ireland

Win a Top 100 Golf Courses prize

Top 100 Golf Courses pictures gallery