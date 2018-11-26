Aberdovey Golf Club Course Review

Course changes since previous ranking

Extension to the 14th tee

Commenced programme of restyling bunkers – from the naturalised style that was adopted previously to part revetting whilst also keeping a natural look (the totally naturalised bunkers looked great initially but the maintenance and playability created too many issues, unfortunately!)

Major work on ditches and course drainage to hopefully maintain our reputation for being open all year round

Clubhouse-wise we have opened a restaurant, the Oyster Catcher, for evening service which has been extremely well received

Proposed course changes

Definitely happening –

Continuing programme of restyling/improving bunkers.

Upgrading pathways – first one we are definitely changing is shell path before 18th fairway, replacing with coverlawn. Plan for future to have has many natural looking paths as possible.

Extension of 5th men’s tee, 9th tee and 12th tee.

Planned changes –

Fill in left hand side ditch near pump house on 1st hole – re-contour, shape and turf to make walkway wider with less wear.

Improve size of all blue teeing grounds.

Reshape back of 8th green/approach, introducing subtle mounds which will be closely mown and also run off areas.

Clubhouse-wise – exploring possibility of adding further bedrooms onsite.

Golf Monthly Verdict



A classic links with some cracking par 3s, especially the fabulous 12th.

Rob Smith Visits…

Having played Aberdovey a few times in a former life, I hadn’t visited for many years until last Summer when I was lucky enough to return on a bright, sunny afternoon. I was particularly interested to see how the club had coped with losing their signature twelfth green, right up against the beach, to erosion.

The course occupies a beautifully peaceful expanse of land between the beach and the railway line on the northern side of the Dovey estuary, surrounded by lush, green, rolling hills. It opens with a tough par 4 and the chance to open the shoulders from the off.

The second is a more forgiving par 4 and you then have the first short hole which calls for a semi-blind shot up to a green that tends to gather the ball… but don’t rely on it!

Another strong par 4 at the 4th leads you to the second par 3, this one heading inland away from the dunes.

Six and seven lead you further north, and the eighth is a short par 4 where the number one objective is to avoid the sand.

Looping around the turn, you reach a wonderful par 3 that is played up to a green in the dunes and is effectively the club’s signature hole. My visit was a week or two before it re-opened – hence the lack of a flag – but it looked an absolute picture and is now better that ever. It is also one of those holes that is worth the green fee on its own.

If you’ve a northerly wind, the next three holes – 5-4-5 – offer the chance of some points, as does the risk-reward 16th which is all about positioning from the tee.

A pair of testing par 4s completes the round, the latter played to a large green perfectly situated in front of the welcoming clubhouse and Dormy House.

Golf Monthly Instruction

After a gap of way too many years, it was great to get back to Aberdovey, one of the most charming and enjoyable courses in Wales.

With several other tempting courses along this beautiful coastline and accommodation on site, Aberdovey makes for an excellent base for a golfing tour.