The newly-refurbished Irish gem's stunning conditioning is the closest the UK&I gets to Augusta

Adare Manor Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee: €270-€375

Medal Tee: 6505 yards (7509 off backs)

Visitor Times: Visitor tee times available every day.

Website: adaremanor.com

Adare Manor Golf Club Course Review

Having been closed for a full two years in order to refresh, renew and redesign what was already a beautiful Robert Trent Jones Snr layout, the butterfly that has emerged from Tom Fazio’s chrysalis is now flying high and receiving the most glowing praise possible.

No expense has been spared in installing state-of-the-art drainage, more than 6,600 square metres of new bunkering and completely new playing surfaces, all of which raise the bar higher than ever in terms of renovation.

The result is arguably the most Augusta-like experience anywhere in Europe.

Everything at the new Adare Manor is impeccable, from the stunning tee boxes that roll like greens to the white sandy bunkers to the phenomenal, world class green complexes.

The course is rumoured to be hosting the 2026 Ryder Cup and it is more than worthy of hosting such an event.

Take our word for it, Adare Manor needs to be experienced.

WATCH: GM’s Joel Tadman played the newly-opened Adare Manor earlier this year –

More on the course changes:

Adare Manor has undergone a complete reconstruction which saw the course re-open in April 2018.

Now, after a reconstruction project that started in March 2016 under Tom Fazio and his team of design experts, the course sets a new standard for Irish championship golf.

During the 24-month reconstruction, 220,000 tonnes of sand were used throughout the site to ensure every inch of the course has adequate drainage to cope with even the most severe of Irish winters.

Over 6,600 sq. metres of bunkers were created to frame the manicured fairways and pristine greens.

Interestingly, despite the significant use of sand throughout the property, Adare Manor features fewer bunkers than any other Tom Fazio design, numbering 41.

The course is one of only three in the UK & Ireland where all 18 greens benefit from a SubAir Aeration System, removing moisture through vacuum pumps and guaranteeing firm play each day

In addition, 77,000 linear metres of gravel trenches and perforated pipes were installed during construction to aid drainage.

Each green has been laid with super fine Pure Distinction bentgrass, the first layout in Europe to incorporate such a feature, while the course also boasts 17,003 square metres of A4 bentgrass approach surfaces, more commonly used upon the greens of some of the world’s finest championship layouts

Another unique feature is that each hole incorporates the capability and infrastructure – through the incorporation of fibre optic conduit (for telecoms and power) and the installation of an advanced road network – to host the world’s most high profile events, the first course globally to be created in such event-ready state.