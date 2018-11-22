With no par 5s, every birdie is hard gained at Aldeburgh, which is a unique heathland-links mixture

Aldeburgh Golf Club Championship Course Review

Green Fee Range: £40-£85

Medal Tee: Par 68 – 6,408 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day, check with club for availability

Website: www.aldeburghgolfclub.co.uk

On the Suffolk coast, set in an area of outstanding natural beauty, Aldeburgh is a historic layout, one that originally dates from the 1880s.

Willie Park Jnr, J.H. Taylor and Harry Colt made alterations in the early part of the 20th century and, more recently, Ken Brown and Ken Moodie have been responsible for some subtle changes to keep the test of golf current.

Aldeburgh’s clubhouse is less than a mile from the coast, the fairways and greens are firm and gorse lines a number of holes.

But this is definitely a heathland/links mix, the members describe the terrain as “maritime heath” and that seems fitting.

The sleepered bunkers and sprawling greens with subtle run-offs deliver a sense of seaside golf, but the heather and mature trees, conjure thoughts of the classic Surrey and Hampshire heathland tracks.

It’s a captivating blend.