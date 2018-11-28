Founded in 1893, Ballybunion has a reputation that has long drawn in golfers from all over the world

Ballybunion Golf Club Old Course Review

Green Fee Range: €100-€210

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,319 Yards



Visitor Times: Mid-April to October – Monday to Friday only



Website: www.ballybuniongolfclub.com

Situated on the Atlantic coast in County Kerry, Ballybunion Old has been presenting a considerable challenge to golfers since the links was first laid out in 1892.

The opening holes provide a relatively slow start to the round with little to hint at the drama to come.

From the 7th, however, the course really takes off as you embark on a rollercoaster ride through the dunes.

Some holes cling to the cliff-top while others elbow their way through the sandhills.

The club made the brave move to replace all of its greens a couple of years ago and in 2017 doubled the size of the closing green at the same time as enlarging the famous Sahara bunker at the end of its fairway.

It was love at first sight back in 1981 for Tom Watson, prompting the five-time Open champion to reflect that, “after playing Ballybunion for the first time, a man would think that the game of golf originated here”.

Watson’s rave reviews sparked a stream of overseas visitors, strengthening the club’s reputation and paving the way for a new clubhouse and a second magical course – The Cashen – in 1984.

Watson went on to oversee design changes to the Old in 1995 before serving as millennium captain. The opening stretch is less dramatic than what follows, although the long par-4 2nd and testing par-3 3rd are both fine holes.

But from the 7th onwards, when you first hit the Atlantic, the links takes you on a mesmerising journey, at times hugging the coast, at others snaking though dunes that are at their tallest on 16 and 17.

The star hole for many is the demanding par-4 11th – Watsons – which plays gently downhill via a series of shelves to a green guarded by such a narrow entrance that there is little choice but to fly the ball all the way, unless your long iron or fairway wood play is supremely precise.