The County Donegal gem has earned widespread acclaim for the glory of its setting and the sheer drama of its routing
Ballyliffin Golf Club Glashedy Course Review
Green Fee Range: €50-200
Medal Tee: Par 72 – 7,220 Yards
Visitor Times: Every day
Website: www.ballyliffingolfclub.com
Host of 2018’s exciting Irish Open, the Glashedy was designed by Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock in 1995.
It’s a thrilling, modern links with punishing bunkers, fast-running fairways and outstanding views internally and of the surrounding landscape and sea.
The Glashedy Course, designed by Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock, is rightly considered the tougher of the two excellent courses at Ballyliffin.
It is a true modern links, a championship course running over a real moonscape with large, testing greens and plenty of bunkers.
At times, with some of the holes on higher ground, the wind is perhaps an even greater defence.
There are several extremely demanding par 4s and unusually for a newer course, just three short holes.
Each is distinct and memorable and the 7th (pictured above) will leave a lasting impression played from its elevated tee down to a green next to a marshy pond.
The dogleg-right closing hole is as good as you will find and the course is almost always presented in superb condition.
The accompanying Old Course was remodelled by Nick Faldo and has a more natural, old-fashioned feel. It is surprisingly different from its partner and arguably more fun.
Whilst the two courses actually run in and out of one another, the dunes and vast acreage mean that every hole is separate.
There is no doubt that Ballyliffin is one of the very best 36-hole facilities you will find anywhere.
Course changes since previous ranking
Glashedy Links bunkers were re-revetted the winter before and in preparation for the DDF Irish Open, July 2018
New bunkers added at the first three holes
Extensive rough management with semi-rough on both links widened by 3 metres
New tees constructed on the 4th, 7th, 9th, 14th, 17th and 18th, adding over 200 yards to the Championship Course yardage making it 7,462 yards.
All pathways resurfaced. Stone pathways being removed and reverted to grass pathways.
Proposed course changes
Levelling of tees on both links to be carried out (winter 18//19)
Academy Links to be extended to a 9-hole Par 3 (winter 18/19)
Ballyliffin Golf Club Glashedy Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict
Among the finest of jewels in County Donegal’s largely unsung crown. The 36 holes at Ballyliffin make for an exceptional day’s golf