The County Donegal gem has earned widespread acclaim for the glory of its setting and the sheer drama of its routing

Ballyliffin Golf Club Glashedy Course Review

Green Fee Range: €50-200

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 7,220 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day

Website: www.ballyliffingolfclub.com



Host of 2018’s exciting Irish Open, the Glashedy was designed by Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock in 1995.

It’s a thrilling, modern links with punishing bunkers, fast-running fairways and outstanding views internally and of the surrounding landscape and sea.

The Glashedy Course, designed by Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock, is rightly considered the tougher of the two excellent courses at Ballyliffin.

It is a true modern links, a championship course running over a real moonscape with large, testing greens and plenty of bunkers.

At times, with some of the holes on higher ground, the wind is perhaps an even greater defence.

There are several extremely demanding par 4s and unusually for a newer course, just three short holes.

Each is distinct and memorable and the 7th (pictured above) will leave a lasting impression played from its elevated tee down to a green next to a marshy pond.

The dogleg-right closing hole is as good as you will find and the course is almost always presented in superb condition.

The accompanying Old Course was remodelled by Nick Faldo and has a more natural, old-fashioned feel. It is surprisingly different from its partner and arguably more fun.

Whilst the two courses actually run in and out of one another, the dunes and vast acreage mean that every hole is separate.

There is no doubt that Ballyliffin is one of the very best 36-hole facilities you will find anywhere.