Upgraded by Nick Faldo, Ballyliffin Old is one of two sublime courses on the property.

Ballyliffin Golf Club Old Course Review

Green Fee: €160

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,450 yards

Visitor Times: At all times, subject to availability

Website: ballyliffingolfclub.com

Knocking on the door of the Top 100 for some time, this older sibling of the Glashedy dates back to 1973. It was upgraded in the ‘90s by Nick Faldo and is perhaps the more subtle and refined of the two wonderful courses here.

Course Changes Since Previous Ranking

Extensive rough management with semi-rough on both links widened by 3 metres.

All pathways resurfaced. Stone pathways being removed and reverted to grass pathways.

Refinement of grass species on the greens.

Proposed Course Changes

Bunker revetting programme has commenced

Levelling of tees on both links to be carried out (winter 18//19)

Academy Links to be extended to a 9-hole Par 3 (winter 18/19)