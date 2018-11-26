This is a wonderful James Braid layout set in beautiful Perthshire woodland with a hint of the heath

Blairgowrie Golf Club Rosemount Course Review

Green Fee Range: £85

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,630 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day but Saturday

James Braid is one of the most prolific architects in the Top 100 and this attractive woodland course is his reworking of an Alister MacKenzie (Augusta National) design. Positioning from the tee is key, but despite the pine the fairways are generous.

After The Blairgowrie Golf Club was founded in 1889, Old Tom Morris visited for a match against the captain and secretary. Afterwards, he described playing on, “the most beautiful inland green I have ever seen”.

High praise indeed, but perhaps the great man would have been even more impressed if he’d had the chance to play the Rosemount’s current layout, originally designed by Dr Alister MacKenzie, before being superbly reworked by James Braid.

This heathland course is set through mature pines, silver birch and heather, and there’s a great sense of seclusion out on the fairways.

To find those fairways demands accuracy, but if achieved, the next shot will be from the finest, springiest heathland turf. The greens are always immaculate, and in the summer can be extremely fast running.

Returning a good score around the Rosemount requires creative shot making and good scrambling abilities.

One of the course’s most attractive qualities is its variety: par 4s from 295 yards right up to 473, four par 3s and four par 5s. Every hole demands careful thought and a unique approach.

Greg Norman will always have fond memories of the Rosemount course. The Great White Shark claimed his maiden European Tour victory here in the Martini Event of 1977.