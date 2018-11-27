Broadstone Golf Club Course Review

Elliott Heath

Excellent views and 18 uniquely challenging holes, Broadstone in Dorset is a heathland fan's dream

Green Fee Range: £48-£95

Medal Tee: Par 70 – 6,384 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday to Friday, and Sunday afternoons

Website: www.broadstonegolfclub.com

Broadstone Golf Club, with 18 holes that are all unique challenges, is one of South England’s premier heathland courses and one of Bournemouth’s Big Three along with Parkstone and Ferndown.

Running over an undulating and expansive acreage of heathland that could easily accommodate a second course, this charming and extremely varied course was designed by Tom Dunn with major modifications by Harry Colt.

The uphill par-4 5th hole at Broadstone (Kevin Murray)

Straight driving is a must and a handicap score is hard-earned around this difficult par 70.

The club was founded in 1898 and built by Tom Dunn, before a redesign by Harry Colt in 1914 which took in plenty of new holes to fully incorporate the stunning heathland which the course sits upon.

The delightful, yet testing, par-3 6th

The signature hole is the par-4 14th, a downhill drive with stunning vistas is then followed by an uphill approach, just avoid the bunkers!

Recent work by Harry Colt expert Frank Pont on several holes has resulted in some dramatic bunkering and improved teeing areas.

The par-4 15th

The course covers a large acreage of undulating heathland and each hole is a new treat.

You’ll also find a wonderful halfway hut prior to the tough par-3 8th.

Course changes since previous ranking

12th hole greenside bunker reshaped and rebuilt

Proposed course changes

All bunkers being refurbished and enhanced and some new tees being constructed ahead of our 125th anniversary and hosting the English Amateur Championship, both in 2023. This starts with the 10th

Broadstone Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Broadstone is a joy, superbly presented and very welcoming