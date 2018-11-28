Burnham and Berrow Golf Club Championship Course Review - A traditional out-and-back links with the holes winding elegantly between the dunes

Green Fee Range: £60-£115

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,725 Yards

Visitor Times: Any day (with the exception of Saturday) after 11:00.

Website: www.burnhamandberrowgolfclub.co.uk

Founded in 1891, JH Taylor was the first professional at Burnham and Berrow. It’s just one example of the long and distinguished history of the club. Over the last 115 years Burnham & Berrow has played host to more than 50 significant amateur competitions. With tight fairways, impressive sand hills and thick rough, Burnham & Berrow is a daunting prospect. Standing on the first tee straining your eyes to try and make out the fairway, you realise pretty quickly this is a course where accuracy from the tee is paramount. But it’s a fair challenge and one all links enthusiasts will relish.

Generally credited to the genius of Harry Colt, this expansive and challenging Top 100 course has also benefited from the creative input of Herbert Fowler, Hugh Alison, Alister MacKenzie, and the first-ever editor of Golf Monthly, Harold Hilton.

It opens with an attractive par 4 out towards the sea which, into any kind of a westerly wind, plays substantially longer than its 383 yards. You then head north along the Bristol Channel for the next seven holes, with the well-bunkered second leading you up to an undulating green that typifies the challenge ahead.

The fifth is the first of a quartet of superb short holes, played over a valley dotted with all manner of humps and bumps to an inviting green nestling in the dunes.

Six and seven are both tough par 4s with the former calling for a drive over a very pretty water channel which also serves as a haven for wildlife.

There is some respite at the eighth so long as you don’t leak the ball to the right, before you encounter another sublime short hole at the far end of the course, the 169-yard ninth which is protected by a small army of revetted bunkers.

The drive at ten is a blind one over towering dunes where my mis-hit led to a close encounter with an adder. Granted, it might have been a grass snake, but it’s difficult to be sure when you are running at full tilt through the sand!

You now head south and homeward, and as on the front nine, each hole is distinct and memorable. Twelve takes you up to a green by St. Mary’s Church which dates back to the 13th-century, and thirteen is a true 3-shotter before a bunkerless uphill short hole that is all about the carry.

The closing two holes are also tough with seventeen a cracking par 3 before a classic dogleg left through the dunes back to the clubhouse.

Burnham & Berrow stands for all that is great about links golf and offers excellent value for money.