Castle Stuart Golf Links Course Review

The work of entrepreneurial golf designer Mark Parsinen and renowned course architect Gil Hanse, this beauty of a modern links on the Moray Firth has achieved much in under ten years, hosting the Scottish Open four times.

On the Moray Firth with views eastwards towards Chanonry Point, north to the Black Isle and west towards the Kessock Bridge and the mountains beyond, this is an exhilarating setting for golf.

The early holes on both nines play along a lower shelf right by the Firth before you climb on to higher ground with cracking views across to the Black Isle.

Generous fairways allow a little freedom off the tee, with much of the emphasis on accurate approach play.

A new nine-hole par-3 course is planned for 2019 to further enhance the Castle Stuart experience.

The course has been designed to be playable by golfers of all standards.

As such, it’s relatively generous from the tees. However, there’s an emphasis on placement with the drive.

The green complexes are sloping and it’s important to approach these from the correct angle in order to get near the pins.

This is a layout where strategy is to the fore. The short par-4 3rd provides a good example of this.

It’s driveable with a favourable wind but anything narrowly missing the putting surface will leave a fiendishly difficult pitch.