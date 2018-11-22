The modern rollercoaster with old-world touches hosted the 2017 British Masters and lovely views accompany you all the way.
Close House Lee Westwood Colt Course Review
Green Fee Range: £110-£150
Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,308 Yards
Visitor Times: At all times, subject to availability
Website: www.closehouse.com
Located close to Hadrian’s Wall, this young course hosted the 2017 British Masters. The first three holes are relatively gentle two-shotters that ease you into the round, where strategy is more important than strength. The view from the second green is just a taster for what is to come.
The first short hole is also the longest where anything short or right will encounter trouble. You then work your way to the top of the hill via the 5th and the long 7th. Your reward is a very welcoming drive at the next down to a split fairway.
The short hole that closes the front nine is a cracker with a very attractive pond and a fall-off area to the right that can leave a tricky pitch.
The back nine has even more variety with perhaps the finest vistas of the course to be found on the green at the excellent 11th which needs no bunkering for protection despite being SI one.
The 13th again offers a very appealing drive although there are plenty of beautifully contoured bunkers lying in wait both on the way down and beside the green.
Sixteen is another very tough hole where your drive has to be long and accurate if you are to get any sight of the green, although there is respite offered at the par-5 17th.
The closing hole is also a belter where the green is protected by water as well as an old drystone wall.
Course changes since previous ranking
Significant changes in late 2016/early 2017 to prepare for the British Masters…
1st Hole – New Championship tee added to increase the length of the hole by 40 yards
2nd Hole – Introduction of 2 new fairway bunkers in the tee shot landing area/Green extension creating a large new plateau on the left hand side of the green
3rd Hole – New Championship tee added changing the angle of the hole and providing great views directly down the Tyne Valley
5th Hole – New Championship tee added to increase the length of the hole by 50 yards
6th Hole – New Championship tee added to increase the length of the hole by 40 yards
12th Hole – Green extension back left of the green to create larger putting surface
13th Hole – Fairway bunker removed to improve landing area for tee shots
14th Hole -New bunker introduced to the right of the green and current bunker re-shaped also green extension at the front to bring bunkers into play
18th Hole – New Championship tee box added to into lengthen the hole by 30 yards
Proposed course changes
Buggy path is currently being completed around the entire course to allow buggy access all year round
9th Hole – All tee boxes extended and joined into one long tee running along the edge of the lake, this will be completed this winter
6th Hole – Hole lengthened, new green built to extend the hole due to new land being purchased (Plan for next 2-5 years)
7th Hole – New tee boxes introduced in new land to extend par 5 length (Plan for next 2-5 years)
13th Hole – Lake introduced beside green to really enhance the risk and reward element of this hole (Plan for next 2-5 years)
Golf Monthly Verdict
A strong and distinct modern design with plenty of memorable holes