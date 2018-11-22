The modern rollercoaster with old-world touches hosted the 2017 British Masters and lovely views accompany you all the way.

Close House Lee Westwood Colt Course Review

Green Fee Range: £110-£150

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,308 Yards

Visitor Times: At all times, subject to availability

Website: www.closehouse.com

Located close to Hadrian’s Wall, this young course hosted the 2017 British Masters. The first three holes are relatively gentle two-shotters that ease you into the round, where strategy is more important than strength. The view from the second green is just a taster for what is to come.

The first short hole is also the longest where anything short or right will encounter trouble. You then work your way to the top of the hill via the 5th and the long 7th. Your reward is a very welcoming drive at the next down to a split fairway.

The short hole that closes the front nine is a cracker with a very attractive pond and a fall-off area to the right that can leave a tricky pitch.

The back nine has even more variety with perhaps the finest vistas of the course to be found on the green at the excellent 11th which needs no bunkering for protection despite being SI one.

The 13th again offers a very appealing drive although there are plenty of beautifully contoured bunkers lying in wait both on the way down and beside the green.

Sixteen is another very tough hole where your drive has to be long and accurate if you are to get any sight of the green, although there is respite offered at the par-5 17th.

The closing hole is also a belter where the green is protected by water as well as an old drystone wall.

Course changes since previous ranking

Significant changes in late 2016/early 2017 to prepare for the British Masters…

1st Hole – New Championship tee added to increase the length of the hole by 40 yards

2nd Hole – Introduction of 2 new fairway bunkers in the tee shot landing area/Green extension creating a large new plateau on the left hand side of the green

3rd Hole – New Championship tee added changing the angle of the hole and providing great views directly down the Tyne Valley

5th Hole – New Championship tee added to increase the length of the hole by 50 yards

6th Hole – New Championship tee added to increase the length of the hole by 40 yards

12th Hole – Green extension back left of the green to create larger putting surface

13th Hole – Fairway bunker removed to improve landing area for tee shots

14th Hole -New bunker introduced to the right of the green and current bunker re-shaped also green extension at the front to bring bunkers into play

18th Hole – New Championship tee box added to into lengthen the hole by 30 yards