County Sligo Golf Club Championship Course Review

Green Fee Range: €175 (Winter rates from November 2018 – March 2019 – €55)

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,582 Yards

Visitor Times: Seven days except Saturday & Sunday mornings

Website: www.countysligogolfclub.ie

Climbing away from the clubhouse here you find yourself presented with a tremendous panorama of the course. It’s an incredible setting for golf where you feel encircled by the sea. Designed by Harry Colt this is a classic Irish links.

County Sligo, also known as Rosses Point, is yet another example of Colt’s enormous contribution to the Top 100. With the course already well established, he made radical changes in 1928, which are essentially what you play today.

The short 4th is a perfect example of a par 3 that simply doesn’t need bunkers, played as it is to a green that slopes away from you and has a run-off area short and right.

From the elevated tee at the next, you see some of the treats in store, but the most magical area is still hidden from view, over the dunes at the far end of the course.

Throughout, the views of the Ox Mountains and the golfing test are outstanding. When you reach the distant loop of holes around the turn, you feel as though you are in a different world.

The short 13th by the beach is another lovely short hole, and the penultimate hole might just be the best on the course – a very demanding dogleg left up to a green tucked away in the dunes.