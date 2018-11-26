While architect Pat Ruddy may be more renowned for his spectacular links, Druids Glen is his parkland masterpiece

Druids Glen Golf Course Review

Green Fee Range: €65-€125

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,560 Yards

Visitor Times: Seven days a week

Website: www.druidsglenresort.com

This four-time Irish Open venue and Pat Ruddy design is undoubtedly one of Ireland’s finest parkland tests. Water comes into play often on this majestic layout with the 12th, 13th, island-green 17th and 18th all standing out.

The verdant County Wicklow creation of Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock, christened the Augusta of Europe by some, has now been open for roughly 20 years.

It offers a lush golfing oasis a short drive inland from the east coast, complete with majestic tree-lined fairways, thought-provoking water features and considerably more than a splash of colour at the right time of year.

It is a layout expertly designed to test every facet of your game, with consecutive holes doglegging the opposite way twice over the front nine, and water potentially coming into play on eight of the final 11 holes, sometimes quite dramatically.

The 8th and 12th – with their striking floral Celtic cross – are both mid-length par-3s where water may mess with your mind on the tee.

Longer, tougher tests include the mighty par-4 13th played from way up high down to a fairway that threads its way between a stream on the right and trees on the left.

However none are more visually sublime than the island green of the 17th hole. It may not be the longest par-3 at 178 yards off the medal tees, but only a well struck shot will remain dry on a hole famous for wrecking many good scores.