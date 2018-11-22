Working its way into and through some of the most magnificent dunes in Ireland, the course lives long in the memory

Enniscrone Golf Club Dunes Course Review

Green Fee Range: €125-€135 (November 2018-March 2019 rate €40)

Medal Tee: Par 73 – 6,814 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day

Website: www.enniscronegolf.com



Blessed with some spectacular dunes that are used to maximum and very dramatic effect, this Eddie Hackett design is bursting with character and charm. It is almost infinitely varied and should stay forever in the memory.

Related: Top 100 Courses UK and Ireland

The incredible rugged beauty of the course and its surroundings is the most obvious attraction. No matter well or how badly you are playing, a walk by the seaside on the west coast of Ireland always lifts the mood.

But even for an average player the challenge of a unique course like this is just as important. After playing at Enniscrone you understand the purists’ point of view: links golf is real golf.

If you’re the sort of long hitter who often ends up on an adjacent fairway, leave the driver in the bag. The grassy sand dunes don’t allow for inaccuracy and even on a relatively calm day the wind is always a factor.

Two standout holes are lunar landscape 12th and 14th which will both live long in the memory.

Course changes since previous ranking

A new mower was purchased to give new definition between fairway and rough.

The new semi-rough makes a significant addition to the presentation of the course, improves playability by preventing the ball going into the deeper rough and speeds up play.

The 15th green was redesigned to make it more receptive and prevent the ball from running off to the side.

New exits were installed at the 3rd and 11th par 3 holes to facilitate forward movement through the course. This has opened spectacular views of the bay and has reduced the time to complete the round.

New automated irrigation has just been installed to ensure readiness should drought conditions return as occurred this summer. A driving range (the Centenary year project) incorporating the newest ideas and features has just been constructed.