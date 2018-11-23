Ferndown Golf Club Old Course Review

Course changes since previous ranking

According to General Manager Ian Walton, “2016/17 saw an investment of over £180K in rebuilding all 70 old Course bunkers with all greenside bunkers having ‘blinder’ bunker lining fitted. All the bunkers, greenside and fairway were completely reshaped to ensure a consistent heathland style throughout the course with heath plugging in many areas. All bunkers have been correctly drained and linked to the course drainage system and then the bunkers filled with bucbrick sand giving consistency of playing surface throughout.

We have continued with a regular aeration programme to all playing surfaces incorporating the fairways as part of this programme. The ongoing topdressing programme on the greens has been so successful that this year we did not have to undertake a severe green renovation programme but just did ‘little and often’ topdressing to maintain the greens at optimum level. The recent STRI annual audit saw the greens playing at tournament standard in all areas, speed, trueness and consistency.

We are very excited with our greens bent grass overseeding programme which started in the autumn of 2017 to great success. We were so pleased with the take up that we have just completed another major bent grass overseeding programme on the Old Course greens which we believe will make another step change improvement to the greens putting surfaces in 2019 and beyond with the grass species providing an improved surface for a longer period that is also more drought and disease tolerant.

This winter will see further work on the Old Course improving drainage on 2 troublesome holes 7 & 15 as well as pathway and tee work around the 15th/16th holes.

We are really excited in the ongoing improvement work to our practice range which will have drainage installed throughout, a new grass practice tee the width of the range plus a new teaching bay for the Head professional as well as more artificial practice bays.

Elsewhere we have invested over £230K improving major pathways on the old course, building an on course wooden twin toilet block at the 12th to replace the two portaloos, created an upstairs member/society bar and lounge area (Hennessy Room), improved warm up practice net and most recently a very impressive new club entrance!!”

Immaculately presented with some of the finest playing surfaces