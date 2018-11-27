Formby is predominantly a links, but the presence of mature pines and heather gives a hint of the heath

Formby Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £90-£150

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,725 Yards

Visitor Times: Tee times are available most days except Saturday until after 15:30. There are member times reserved every day, but also some visitor times available.

Website: www.formbygolfclub.co.uk

While many links courses lack the framing and variety offered by trees, Formby offers the best of both worlds with an almost heathland feel in places. Strong par 4s abound, and Matteo Manassero won The Amateur here in 2009.

Founded in 1884, the original course at Formby was redesigned by Willie Park at the start of the 20th century.

A plan of the course from 1912 still hangs in the attractive and historic clubhouse, alongside a 1994 plan showing various alterations by the likes of James Braid, Hawtree & Taylor and Donald Steel.

Formby is a unique course. Predominantly it’s a links with fast-running fairways, deep bunkers and firm greens.

But with some holes playing past mature pines over heather-lined fairways, a golfer could be forgiven for thinking they were playing a heathland course.

The persistent breeze, however, provides a reminder the sea is just a few sand hills away. In any sort of wind, Formby becomes a very testing layout.

Accuracy from the tee is crucial, as straying off line will invariably result in a hack out of one of the treacherous pot bunkers or a sideways knock from the trees.

Around the greens, a full arsenal of chips and pitches is required. Sometimes the low, linksy, runner is the shot of choice, but in other places, elevated greens demand a more lofted approach.