Considered by many to be James Braid's masterpiece, the King's at Gleneagles is one of Scotland's finest inland courses.

Gleneagles Golf Resort King’s Course Review

Green Fee Range: £75-£220

Medal Tee: Par 70 – 6,471 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day

Website: www.gleneagles.com/pursuits/golf/courses/kings-course/

James Braid’s revered Perthshire masterpiece has benefited from the re-introduction of several long-lost Braid features and ongoing drainage improvements. The King’s course is presented to play like an inland links with tightly cut fairways that are now 40% wider to enhance playability. A new tee on the sweeping downhill 18th has stretched it to 555 yards off the tips, and further new tees are planned to lengthen the challenge for those who need it. Springy moorland turf, the odd blind shot and the glorious Perthshire countryside make any round here an unforgettable experience.

The King’s course on the majestic Gleneagles Estate is widely regarded as the masterpiece of prolific course designer James Braid.

It opened for play in 1919 and has been frequently used for significant competitions. In 1921 a group of American professionals, including Walter Hagen, took on a team from Britain around the layout.

The result was a resounding win for the home side but, more importantly, the event was a forerunner for the Ryder Cup six years later.

The course was also host to the Scottish Open on eight occasions, the most exciting and dramatic of those was in 1992.

It seemed Colin Montgomerie had a home victory sewn up, but Australia’s Peter O’Malley had other ideas. He played the closing five holes in an astonishing seven-under-par to snatch the win.

The King’s course is carved through the pine trees and it rises and falls over moorland turf.

It may not be the longest, but with blind shots, humps, hollows and testing greens, this is a course that will only reward precise and considered play.

With dramatic views across the Perthshire Straths, and to Ben Vorlich, the Ochil Hills and the Grampian Mountains, this is a visually captivating setting for golf.