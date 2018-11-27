Gleneagles Golf Resort Queen's Course Review - A gorgeous woodland/moorland course set on the higher ground of the Gleneagles estate

Gleneagles Golf Resort Queen’s Course Review

Green Fee Range: £75-£220

Medal Tee: Par 68 – 5,965 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day

Website: www.gleneagles.com/golf

The shortest of Gleneagles’ three courses is regarded by many as its most enchanting, with further heather introduced to enhance the aesthetics. The back-to-back par-3s at 13 and 14 around a small loch are a joy to play.

Golf fans who watched the 2014 Ryder Cup will aware of what a wonderful setting Gleneagles enjoys in the majestic Perthshire countryside, looking out over the Perthshire Straths, to Ben Vorlich, the Ochil Hills and the Grampian Mountains.

Of course, the action didn’t take place over James Braid’s Queen’s course, but some Gleneagles aficionados would rate this the best, and indeed most delightful, of the estate’s courses, despite the scorecard not quite tip-toeing up to 6,000 yards. This may, in part, be due to its setting on the estate’s highest ground.

Investment and hard work over the last two seasons has improved course conditioning.

The course plays over often narrow, rolling fairways to relatively small greens, providing a test that belies its modest length.

There is no shortage of excellent, and indeed tough, holes, with the 5th and 6th shining early on – first a longish par 3 to a green beautifully framed by pines, then the longest of the par 4s playing up to a raised green.

The 9th is a Braid masterpiece – a 90˚ dogleg where taking on the corner presents a real risk if you’re not long enough, but the rewards will be just a short iron in rather than almost everything you’ve got if you stray too safe down the left side.

The back-to-back par 3s at 13 and 14 require first a shortish iron, then something more substantial to an elevated, steeply tiered green.

And therein lies the real beauty of the Queen’s course – it may be short, but you’ll still need full mastery of your longer clubs to score well.