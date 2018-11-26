With views over the Firth of Forth and a selection of memorable holes, it received significant praise when hosting the 2015 Scottish Open

Green Fee Range: £150-£175

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,583 Yards

Visitor Times: Weekdays – 10:48-12:00 and 14:30-16:00, Weekends – 10:56, 11:04 and 14:56-15:28. No visitor times available in December or January.

Website: www.gullanegolfclub.com

Gullane Golf Club No.1 Course Review

One of East Lothian’s finest tracks, golf has been played over the turf here for centuries. With wispy grasses, pot bunkers and stunning views out over the Firth of Forth, this is a superb links full of character.

Completed in 1884, the No. 1 course was the first of three 18-hole layouts to be built at Gullane, but it’s unknown who was responsible for its design.

Other than hosting Final Qualifying when the Open has been at Muirfield, Gullane No. 1 has been a regular venue for significant amateur competitions.

The Scottish Amateur Championship, the Jacques L’Eglise Trophy, the Ladies British Open Amateur Championship and the British Boys Championship are among the most notable.

In 2015 Gullane played host to the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open on the European Tour in the week before The Open. It was won by Rickie Fowler. The tournament was contested over a composite course, predominantly featuring holes from the No. 1 course, but completed by others from the No. 2 course.

The course begins on the very edge of the town of Gullane before forging uphill towards the high point at the 6th and 7th holes where the views down to Aberlady Bay are spellbinding.

The wind plays its part in any round here, particularly up on the plateau. The greens at Gullane are as good as you will find on a Scottish links.

Towards the end of the round, the 17th and 18th holes take you back down towards the great golfing town of Gullane.