With views over the Firth of Forth and a selection of memorable holes, it received significant praise when hosting the 2015 Scottish Open
Gullane Golf Club No.1 Course Review
Green Fee Range: £150-£175
Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,583 Yards
Visitor Times: Weekdays – 10:48-12:00 and 14:30-16:00, Weekends – 10:56, 11:04 and 14:56-15:28. No visitor times available in December or January.
Website: www.gullanegolfclub.com
One of East Lothian’s finest tracks, golf has been played over the turf here for centuries. With wispy grasses, pot bunkers and stunning views out over the Firth of Forth, this is a superb links full of character.
Completed in 1884, the No. 1 course was the first of three 18-hole layouts to be built at Gullane, but it’s unknown who was responsible for its design.
Other than hosting Final Qualifying when the Open has been at Muirfield, Gullane No. 1 has been a regular venue for significant amateur competitions.
The Scottish Amateur Championship, the Jacques L’Eglise Trophy, the Ladies British Open Amateur Championship and the British Boys Championship are among the most notable.
In 2015 Gullane played host to the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open on the European Tour in the week before The Open. It was won by Rickie Fowler. The tournament was contested over a composite course, predominantly featuring holes from the No. 1 course, but completed by others from the No. 2 course.
The course begins on the very edge of the town of Gullane before forging uphill towards the high point at the 6th and 7th holes where the views down to Aberlady Bay are spellbinding.
The wind plays its part in any round here, particularly up on the plateau. The greens at Gullane are as good as you will find on a Scottish links.
Towards the end of the round, the 17th and 18th holes take you back down towards the great golfing town of Gullane.
Course changes since previous ranking
6th hole – fairway bunkers repositioned
8th hole – Completely recontoured the green surround and changed the bunkering
9th hole – cleared area between tee and green and created large open sand scrape
11th hole – moved the fairway left and added/changed bunkering, created new championship tee
Proposed course changes
Outline plans across all areas over next 3-4 years; £1.4 million visitor clubhouse refurb, £750k range and practice facility investment, and £500k on course improvements
Golf Monthly Verdict
Characterful historic links and recent Scottish Open venue.