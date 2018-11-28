Hillside Golf Club Course Review - Most obviously a links course with fairways lined by rough-covered dunes, mature pines alongside many holes at Hillside add great definition and character

Hillside Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £65-£190

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,849 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday, Thursday & Friday – 9:04-12:00 & from 14:00-16.00, Tuesday and Wednesday check for afternoon availability, Saturday from 15:30, Sunday – 12:00-14:00, All subject to availability and restrictions.

Website: www.hillside-golfclub.co.uk

Hillside Golf Club Course Review

In 1956 eminent English course architect Fred Hawtree was employed to remodel the course at Hillside. After extensive alterations, primarily to the back nine, the new course was ready for play by 1967. Since Hawtree’s intervention, Hillside has justifiably earned a reputation as one of England’s finest links, and as an unusual one with a number of holes beautifully framed by towering pine trees. The front nine is strong but the back nine really shines. The par-5s, the 11th sweeping from right to left, and the 17th through a dune-lined valley, really stand out.

Related: Top 100 Courses UK and Ireland

Hillside is an unusual links in that many of the holes are framed by mature pine trees. The towering dunes that line the fairways, particularly on the back nine, are long established and the thick rough that covers them is brutal in places.

The course begins gently, with a short par 4 then a reachable par 5. The test mounts from the 3rd – a challenging par 4 with water short and right of the green.

It’s on the back nine though that Hillside really shines. In fact, in a letter to the club, Greg Norman has described the holes on the run for home as, “the best in Britain”.

The short par-3 10th takes you up and into the dunes, before the excellent par-5 11th sweeps to the left between the dunes then rises slightly to a sloping green backed by pine trees.

Elevated tees on the run in provide wonderful views to the Lake District in the north and Snowdonia in the south, but these shouldn’t distract from the sheer quality of the holes. The superb uphill 13th and par-5 17th are particular highlights.

In 2019 Hillside was selected as the venue for the 2019 British Masters hosted by Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood.