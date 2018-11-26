This excellent Norfolk links has been much improved over the last few years thanks to extensive changes, overseen by Martin Hawtree to add bunkering and redesign a number of holes

Hunstanton Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £60-£90

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,783 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day of the week with advance booking except Saturday where visitors are restricted to after 14.00. Fourballs are welcome after 9:00 on Tuesdays and after 14:00 on Sundays in the summer. In the winter, early afternoon tee times are available. The remainder of the time it is twoball only.

Website: www.hunstantongolfclub.com

A fabulous Norfolk links, Hunstanton dates from 1891 although the course has evolved considerably with work by James Braid and recently by Martin Hawtree. It’s a traditional out-and-back layout with holes played on either side of a dune ridge, which runs through the middle of the layout.

At the far end of the course, the climax of the front nine delivers some of the best holes. The stunning par-3 7th is played to a green nestling in the dunes, protected by a treacherous bunker in front.

The 8th and 9th are great risk-and-reward par 5s. The former features a ditch placed cleverly to catch out the longest of drives, while the 9th is played into the prevailing wind. One of these two holes should be reachable in two depending on the direction of the breeze.

There are strong holes on the run for home, but surely the most famous is the well-bunkered par-3 16th.

It was here in the Eastern Counties Foursomes of 1974 that Leicestershire County player Bob Taylor scored three holes-in-one on the same hole on three consecutive days.

The fact he used a 1-iron for one, then a 6-iron for the other two says something about the impact the wind can have on a round at Hunstanton.