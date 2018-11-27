The course is jam-packed with strong golf holes and wonderful views, with perhaps the most memorable pair being the 12th and 15th

Kingsbarns Golf Links Course Review

Green Fee Range £200-£288

Medal Tee – Par 72 – 6,351 Yards

Visitor Times: At all times

Website: www.kingsbarns.com

Kingsbarns Golf Links Course Review

A creation of Mark Parsinen and Kyle Phillips, Kingsbarns in Fife is set on land with a rich golfing history.

Related: Top 100 courses UK and Ireland

The links was used for the sport as far back as 1793 when the blue-coated golfers of Kingsbarns gathered for their spring and autumn meets.

The links was turned over to farmland in 1850 but, in 1922, Willie Auchterlonie laid out a nine-hole track that was played by locals and holidaymakers.

It survived until the Second World War when the land was mined as part of the defence effort.

The layout in play today was opened in 2000 and swiftly earned a reputation as a modern classic.

It’s a wonderful track, blending the techniques of contemporary course design with the rugged simplicity of a traditional Scottish links.

It has been a stalwart of the Golf Monthly Top 100 and regular co-host of the Dunhill Links. In August 2017 it hosted the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

The course opens with dogleg-right par-4 to a green that is well protected by run-offs and a couple of deep pot bunkers where it is usually sensible to take an extra club for the approach.

The second is a very attractive short hole with a large green where it is safest to stay left although there is a partially-hidden bunker waiting to swallow anything that is too far to the left and long.

Depending on the wind, the third will raise hopes of a birdie. It’s a par-5 with a wide green that will reward sensible play, the biggest danger being a massive and deep bunker short and right.

Turning 180 degrees, you play two fine dogleg par-4s, one to the left, then one to the right. The latter is protected by a grassy knoll that can make the approach a little more tricky.