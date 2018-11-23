Sir Nick Faldo's only Top 100 course is to be commended for the sheer variety of golf it serves up

Lough Erne Golf Resort Course Review

Green Fee Range: £49-£79

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,701 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day

Website: www.lougherneresort.com

A superb loughside track, designed by 6-time Major winner Nick Faldo. With fantastic views over the water and the Fermanagh lakelands, the lough itself comes into play on 11 holes of this well-maintained layout.

Host of a G8 Summit in 2013, Lough Erne enjoys a superb setting, with each hole separate from the others and offering new and different challenges and vistas.

The five par 3s and five par 5s offer even more variety. Nowhere is this more dramatic and scary than on the short par-4 10th hole where the green is built on a small promontory jutting out into the water where anything left, right or long will be history.

Each of the closing three greens is flanked to the right by water, but despite the level of difficulty, the course is still playable by golfers of all standards.

Although there is still in places a slight feel of newness and openness to the course – perhaps as there is room to accommodate large numbers of spectators – it is now bedding in well and should only improve.

It plays alongside water often, through pines early on, and even over rolling, almost links-like terrain in a couple of places.