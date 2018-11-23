A good challenge and a lovely walk amid mature trees and occasional water hazards

Mount Juliet Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: €50-€115

Medal Tee – Par 72 – 6,554 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day

Website: www.mountjuliet.ie

Jack Nicklaus’ handsome creation on the Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny is parkland golf at its best; tranquil, beautiful and at times generously open, but with holes that are beautifully framed. It’s among Ireland’s best modern parkland layouts.

There seems to be a certain irony with some of the designs of Nicklaus that even when they are built over the most established and ancient parkland, the courses themselves take time to mature.

This has certainly now happened at this signature course set in a Downton-esque world of its own on a glorious 1,500-acre country house estate an hour or so from Dublin.

Magnificent beech trees and oak line the perfectly manicured fairways, and as is so often the case at a Nicklaus course, water is a regular feature.

Despite its tree-lined nature, there is a great feeling of space and the course has hosted many professional events including the Irish Open and the 2002 WGC – American Express Championship won by Tiger Woods.

Standout holes include the short 3rd, which is protected by both a natural stream and a lake, and the long 10th, where a copse of trees gives the golfer two distinct choices for his route to the green.

The closing pair run either side of another lake, and many consider this to be the finest inland course in Ireland.

If you get the chance to stay at the stylish hotel, that will put the icing on a decidedly delicious cake.