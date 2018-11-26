Playing as it does in two loops, the layout at Muirfield on the edge of Gullane is unusual for a Scottish links

Muirfield Course Review

Green Fee Range: £110-£250

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,728 Yards

Visitor Times: Tuesday and Thursday with tee times from 8:30-9:50 from the 1st and 10th tees

Website: www.muirfield.org.uk

The Open played out over this hallowed East Lothian turf in 2013 is testament to why Muirfield remains in the upper-echelons of our rankings.

In Phil Mickelson, yet another great name was etched on to the mighty Muirfield roll call, with the links, almost without exception, separating the men from the boys over the years.

Coincidence? Probably not – it just has a knack of asking questions only the very best can answer in the heat of battle.

For many, this is the fairest Open test of all, with everything laid out in front of you.

The challenge relies on clever design rather than gimmickry, with your fate lying almost entirely in your own hands – find the right place and you will be rewarded; find the wrong spot and things get tougher by degrees.

Take the 3rd – a short par 4 where you need to flirt with the left-hand rough for the ideal line in between the mounds. Too far right and you’ll be coming in semi-blind over the right-hand mound; too long and you’ll find yourself on one of the mounds.

And for those who claim Muirfield lacks views, the 5th hole at least rather confounds that, a sweeping par 5 with stirring views out over the Firth of Forth.

Admittedly, Muirfield doesn’t provide non-stop visual drama, but that may be a blessing in disguise, for you will undoubtedly need to focus on the task in hand to fathom out the mystery of the course.