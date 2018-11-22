A fabulous links with elevated tees, gorse and stunning views out to the North sea

Murcar Links Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee: Range: £110-135

Medal Tee: Par 71, 6,516 Yards

Visitor Times: Any time except Monday 7.00-19.00, Tuesday 11:00-16.00, Wednesday 7.00-11.52, Thursday 7.00-16.30, Friday 7.00-16.30 Saturday 15:00-19.00 and Sunday 11.00-19.00

Website: www.murcarlinks.com

Adjacent to Royal Aberdeen and blessed with a similar topography that is ideal for links golf, Murcar is another classic course with a number of elevated tees, rumpled fairways, plenty of gorse and heather, and wide views out to sea. Founded in 1909, it’s blessed with all the ingredients of great links golf.

The course really enters its stride with the par-five fourth. At 489 yards, it looks like a serious birdie-fest on the card for any low handicapper but the green is a tricky customer happy to hurt any hap-hazard attack.

Once you’ve hit two long shots past the derelict fishing boat in the rough you’ll need to pitch to the elevated green. Beware the 30-yard run off at the green’s front and the large riveted pot bunker at the bottom left.

Get away with a par and you’re immediately faced with the best hole on the course. At 162 yards, Plateau is an evil little par-three that will make you think twice about which club to pull out the bag. Considered by the members to be a longer version of the Postage Stamp at Royal Troon, you fire over gorse to a green set into a bankside.

Anything pulled to the left will work its way down the hill, leaving a lob-shot from 20-yards beneath the green. A block to the right is treated with equal disdain by twin bunkers that eat your ball and leave with little chance of an unscathed recovery.