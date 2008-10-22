No 31 – Royal Porthcawl

31 ROYAL PORTHCAWL

Architect: Gibson

2006 position: 23

Stats: 6,578 yds; par 72; SSS 73

GF: £75-£140

T: 01656 782251

W: royalporthcawl.com

Although it perhaps doesn’t have any real single stand-out hole, the ever-present sea views and the changes in direction and elevation mean that Royal Porthcawl is hugely enjoyable from start to finish.

Recent redesign work and the lengthening of some holes have further strengthened the test, but it remains playable and enjoyable for golfers of all standards.

For us, the opening stretch along the beach, followed by a testing par 3 and the long uphill dog-leg par 5 are the highlights.

The very short par-3 7th hole, which sits adjacent to some houses, is the course’s Achilles heel. SP

+ Inspiring views; great clubhouse that has benefited from major work

– Condition of greens has been variable due to improvement programme



