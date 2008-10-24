No 96 – Nefyn & District – Old

96 NEFYN & DISTRICT – Old

Architect: Taylor

2006 position: New entry

Stats: 6,267 yds; par 70; SSS 71

GF: £37-£60

T: 01758 720966

W: nefyn-golf-club.co.uk

In terms of sheer visual drama, possibly only Old Head can surpass this North Wales cliff-top stunner.

Little surprise that the “Golf Wales” tourist board campaign turns to Nefyn photographically to promote the game in the Principality.

There are 26 holes – a front 10, then alternative back eights, of which the Old, played over a slender, snaking peninsula known as “The Point” jutting into the Irish Sea, is the only serious choice for anyone wishing to savour the full Nefyn experience.

One of my favourite places to play, and my only regret is not having found time to visit more often. JE

+ Spectacular views; unforgettable experience; reasonable green fees

– Exposed to the elements; golfers and walkers have to share the peninsula

Enter your review of Nefyn & District Old course below

Where next?

Golf Monthly’s Top 100 Golf Courses: No.95 – Carton House – Montgomerie